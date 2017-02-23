Global $286 Billion Paints and Coatings Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2017 & Industry Forecast to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Paints and Coatings Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Paints and Coatings Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $286 billion by 2025.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. The report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include development of anti voc regulations, rising infrastructure investment in Asian region, environmental concerns is challenging the paints and coatings market, recent technological developments of paints and coatings, growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



Scope of the Report



Based on technology the market is categorized into transportation refinishes, protective coatings, wood finishes, packaging coatings and powder coatings.

As per product the market is segmented into high-solids paints, waterborne paints, radiation-curable coatings, solvent-borne coatings, and other/speciality coatings.

Depending on application the market is segregated into industrial application, decorative applications and special purpose coatings.



Industrial application is further segmented into industrial wood coatings, automotive sector, marine paints, consumer durables and other OEMS.



Decorative applications are further segmented into interior and exterior wall paints, enamel putty, wood finishes and other decorative applications.

As per resin type the market is segmented into polyester, epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, alkyd and other resin type.

Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Development of Anti VOC Regulations

3.1.2 Rising Infrastructure Investment in Asian Region

3.1.3 Environmental Concerns Is Challenging the Paints and Coatings Market

3.1.4 Recent Technological Developments of Paints and Coatings

3.1.5 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Paints and Coatings Market, By Technology

4.1 Transportation Refinishes

4.2 Protective Coatings

4.3 Wood Finishes

4.4 Packaging Coatings

4.5 Powder Coatings

5 Paints and Coatings Market, By Product

5.1 High-Solids Paints

5.2 Waterborne Paints

5.3 Radiation-Curable Coatings

5.4 Solvent-borne Coatings

5.5 Other/Speciality Coatings

6 Paints and Coatings Market, By Application

6.1 Industrial Application

6.1.1.1 Industrial Wood Coatings

6.1.1.2 Automotive Sector

6.1.1.3 Marine Paints

6.1.1.4 Consumer Durables

6.1.1.5 Other OEMs

6.2 Decorative Applications

6.2.1.1 Interior and Exterior Wall Paints

6.2.1.2 Enamel Putty

6.2.1.3 Wood Finishes

6.2.1.4 Other Decorative Applications

6.3 Special Purpose Coatings

7 Paints and Coatings Market, By Resin Type

7.1 Polyester

7.2 Epoxy

7.3 Acrylic

7.4 Polyurethane

7.5 Alkyd

7.6 Other Resin Type

7.6.1 Other Resin Type Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

8 Paints and Coatings Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities

10 Leading Companies

10.1 3M Company

10.2 AkzoNobel N.V.

10.3 Asian Paints Limited

10.4 Axalta Coating Systems

10.5 BASF Coatings GmbH

10.6 Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.

10.7 Hempel A/S

10.8 Jones Blair

10.9 Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

10.10 Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.

10.11 PPG Industries, Inc.

10.12 RPG International Inc.

10.13 Sherwin-Williams Company

10.14 Valspar Corporation

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hp7tz7/global_paints_and

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





