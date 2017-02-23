Near Field Communication is used for quick and easy contactless payments every day. One2Touch, a global innovator in NFC-powered continuous communication technology and products, is pushing the boundaries of NFC technology beyond mobile payments to deliver "tap-and-stay" communication for next-generation IoT toys, gaming, wearables and mobile accessories.

By leveraging the O2T NFC platform's "tap-and-stay" capability, mobile accessories can be manufactured without a need for batteries or charging, enabling seamless integration of personal smart devices to a user's physical world. The result is a wide range of exciting IoT applications that consumers can continue enjoying, as long as they want. Visit with One2Touch in Barcelona at MWC 2017 to immerse in the future of NFC.

Where to see One2Touch's NFC Continuous Communications Platform in action at MWC 2017

Innovation Norway Pavilion. Hall 6, Stand 6H20: One2Touch will display a new innovative NFC keyboard cover in addition to showcasing demos in collaboration with LEGO and AiQ. Visitors can interact with one common game through three "stations":

Proximity sensors in fabrics

LEGO gaming portal: transferring physical figurines into the game

LEGO sensor hub: interact with the game through color sensor, rotation sensor and push buttons on a LEGO vehicle

One2Touch NFC Continuous Communications Platform for Plug Play

One2Touch has created an innovative NFC-based technology platform engineered for seamless, secure and continuous communications between main/hub devices and accessories. Based on power harvesting and One2Touch's protocol stack for continuous communication, mobile devices and accessories can both connect and communicate via NFC.

Instant communication, no pairing

No need for batteries or charging

Immediate and secure data transfer

About One2Touch

One2Touch is an embedded hardware and software engineering services company working to shape the future of the Internet of Things (IoT) and M2M through Near Field Communication products. With headquarters and R&D facilities in Norway, we enable NFC devices beyond payment, for tap-and-stay communications. Our technology vision calls for bridging the digital and physical worlds in consumer electronics, gaming, toys, wearables, smart furniture and industrial applications. We are currently evaluating strategic partners who align with our vision of NFC for tap-and-go communications.

The One2Touch NFC-based SlimType keyboard was named one of the best mobile accessories from CES 2016. Additionally, One2Touch was recognized in the CTIA's Emerging Technology (E-Tech) Awards 2015 honoring the industry's emerging, innovative and cutting-edge mobile services, solutions and technology and was selected as one of five "Cool Vendors" in NFC by Gartner in 2014.

For more information, please visit www.one2touch.no.

