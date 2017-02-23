Global $432.2 Billion Software Defined Networking Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2017 & Industry Forecast to 2025 - Emergence of Hyper-Scale Cloud Networking - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Software Defined Networking Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Software Defined Networking Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 48.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $432.2 billion by 2025.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Some of the trends observed by the market are creating an efficient data centre network, technology developments in SDN like Opendaylight (ODl), Software-Defined Wan (SD-WAN) and Open Network Operating System (ONOS), increasing number of web-based applications and services and emergence of Hyper-Scale cloud networking.



Scope of the Report



Based on solution, market is fragmented as Professional services, SDN applications & network services, Virtualization and control software, Physical network infrastructure, Security Technologies, Routers, Software-Defined Storage (SDS) Platforms and Switches.

Depending on service, market is divided into Managed Services, Training and Maintenance and Integration and Deployment.

On the basis of End User, market is segregated as Enterprises, Cloud Service Providers and Telecommunication Service Providers.

By organization Size, market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Businesses (SMBS).

Based on vertical, market is segregated into Consumer Goods and Retail, Government and Defense, Academia and Research, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Healthcare and Other Verticals.

Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Creating an efficient data centre network

3.1.2 Technology developments in SDN like Opendaylight (ODl), Software-Defined Wan (SD-WAN) and Open Network Operating System (ONOS)

3.1.3 Increasing number of web-based applications and services

3.1.4 Emergence of Hyper-Scale cloud networking

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Software Defined Networking Market, By Solution

4.1 Professional services

4.2 SDN applications & network services

4.3 Virtualization and control software

4.4 Physical network infrastructure

4.5 Security Technologies

4.6 Routers

4.7 Software-Defined Storage (SDS) Platforms

4.8 Switches

5 Software Defined Networking Market, By Service

5.1 Managed Services

5.2 Training and Maintenance

5.3 Integration and Deployment

6 Software Defined Networking Market, By End User

6.1 Enterprises

6.2 Cloud Service Providers

6.3 Telecommunication Service Providers

7 Software Defined Networking Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Large Enterprises

7.2 Small and Medium Businesses (SMBS)

8 Software Defined Networking Market, By Vertical

8.1 Consumer Goods and Retail

8.2 Government and Defense

8.3 Academia and Research

8.4 Manufacturing

8.5 Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

8.6 Telecom and IT

8.7 Healthcare

8.8 Other Verticals

8.8.1 Other Verticals Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

9 Software Defined Networking Market, By Geography

10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities

11 Leading Companies

11.1 A10 Networks Inc.

11.2 Aricent Inc.

11.3 Avaya Inc

11.4 Advanced Micro Devices (Amd)

11.5 Cavium

11.6 Nxp Semiconductors.

11.7 Brocade Communication Systems

11.8 Cisco Systems

11.9 Dell Inc

11.10 Cellwize Wireless Technologies Ltd.

11.11 Ciena Corp.

11.12 Contextream

11.13 Ericsson

11.14 Hewlett Packard (Hp) Enterprise

11.15 Centec Networks (Su Zhou) Co. Ltd

11.16 Juniper Networks, Inc

11.17 VMware, Inc.

11.18 Nuage Networks

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nl4cw2/global_software

