

M&G High Income Investment Trust P.L.C.



Dividend Announcement



M&G High Income Investment Trust P.L.C. announces that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held today, it was resolved to declare a third interim dividend of 0.50p per Income Share, in respect of the period from 1 January 2017 to 17 February 2017 (2016: 1.70p for the three month period to 29 February 2016). The dividend will be paid on 15 March 2017 to Income Shareholders on the register at the close of business on 3 March 2017. The ex-dividend date will be 2 March 2017.



The dividend will also be payable to holders of Income & Growth Units and Package Units.



Source: M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



