Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2017) - InvestmentPitch Media welcomes Danielle Jackson, or Miz D, as she is known in the cannabis industry, to its Board of Directors. She will head up the company's cannabis division in Vancouver.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" about this announcement.







http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_4q3co0aj/Danielle-Jackson-Miz-D-has-joined-InvestmentPitch-Medias-Board-of-Directors

Ms. Jackson is an artist, advocate and entrepreneur, a popular speaker at Cannabis Conferences, and has been a Cannatherapy Consultant since 2004. She is also the CEO of Dvibz Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned company specializing in cannatourism and is the founder of The Cannatherapy Concept and the Green Hat Society. She recently launched Canexions (www.canexions.ca), Canada's largest networking organization for cannabis industry professionals.

Miz D will host InvestmentPitch Media's new program called "the Plant" which covers everything cannabis.

Her video interviews will range from interviews of senior management of public companies and expert guests, such as this recent interview with Dr. Dave Hepburn, an acclaimed media personality in the world of medical marijuana, to select news items. On the educational side, she will discuss industry innovations, food products, cannatherapy, cannatourism, cultivation, legal and environmental issues.

We encourage viewer engagement and encourage our audience to submit additional subjects they would like discussed. Please contact Miz D at theplant@investmentpitch.com.

Barry Morgan, Co-Founder and CFO of InvestmentPitch Media, stated: "With more than 150 publicly listed companies in the cannabjs sector, and more listed daily, we saw a real need to help educate both investors and financial advisors unfamiliar with this exciting new industry. As InvestmentPitch Media is arguably the largest producer and distributer of video news content, primarily for small and mid-cap companies, we felt our video coverage coupled with Danielle Jackson's extensive background could help fill this void."

Many of these videos will be available for sponsorship. This is an ideal venue for Licensed Producers as these videos will be available to millions of potential consumers for years.

Potential Size and Growth Potential of Canadian Cannabis Market

A November 2016 Canadian Cannabis Industry Report by Canaccord Genuity stated: "The medical patient base in Canada is currently in excess of 100,000 patients - a significant uptake from only a few thousand registrants a couple of years ago. As result of the significant growth already observed in the number medical cannabis users in Canada, we estimate that by the end of 2021, the number of registered patients will exceed 500,000. We expect this proportion to increase to ~2.0% (or~800,000 patients) over the next 10 years."

The recent "Recreational Marijuana Insights and Opportunities" report by Deloitte, stated: "On sales of recreational marijuana alone, the Canadian marketplace could be as much as $5 billion per year to start - a number on par with the Canadian spirit market (whiskey, vodka, rum, etc.). At the upper threshold, which takes into account the people who are "likely to consume," marijuana sales alone could be as high as $8.7 billion, similar to sales generated by wine. When you factor in ancillaries such as security, transportation, etc., the potential economic impact approaches $23 billion. And none of this accounts for things like taxes, licensing fees, tourism and paraphernalia sales."

