The global high-purity water treatment marketsize is projected to grow to USD 6.35 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 8% over the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170223005509/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global high-purity water treatment market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global high-purity water treatment market for 2017-2021. By end-users, the market is divided into electronics industry and power industry segments.

High-purity water, or ultrapure water (UPW), is water that has been purified as per the stringent specifications and standards provided by different organizations. High-purity water finds applications in the semiconductor industry, power plants, and pharmaceuticals. The global hike in R&D expenditure is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Technavio's research study segments the global high-purity water treatment market into the following regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

APAC: largest high-purity water treatment market segment

"APAC is the largest regional segment of the high-purity water treatment market, generating over 40% of the overall revenue. The high demand for high-purity water treatment equipment from the region is mainly driven by the existence of leading semiconductor foundries in the region," says Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for oil and gas research.

Apart from semiconductors, the growth potential for gas turbine and coal-fired power plants in the region is immense, especially in developing countries such as India and China. The growth in the global power sector will increase the demand for high-purity water treatment, thereby driving the growth of the market segment.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56705

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Americas: early implementation by supportive government policies drives segment

In the Americas, North America is the key contributor to the high-purity water treatment market, driven by stringent safety and hygiene measures, mainly in the healthcare and food industries. Also, the early implementation of the technology by supportive government policies have aided the growth of high-purity water treatment technologies in the region. Additionally, the increasing number of semiconductor manufacturers in Mexico, increasing demand for gas turbines, and abundance of natural gas are other driving factors for the market.

EMEA: research facilities and laboratories create high demand for high-purity water

"The overall water treatment market in EMEA is steadily growing, which is positively impacting the high-purity water treatment market in the region. Wastewater facilities actively alter their disinfection techniques to improve water safety levels, thereby driving market growth," says Thanikachalam.

Another key factor to be considered is the large number of research facilities and laboratories in the region, especially in the field of biotechnology for testing and experimenting purposes. Further, factors such as the increasing number of food and beverages companies and better healthcare infrastructure will boost the demand for high-purity water treatment in Europe.

The top vendors in the global high-purity water treatment market highlighted in the report are:

Dow Water Process Solutions

GE Water Process Technologies

Ovivo

Pall

Veolia

Browse Related Reports:

Global Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market 2017-2021

Global Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2016-2020

Global Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like energy storagesmart grid, and power. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170223005509/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com