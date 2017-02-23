PARSIPPANY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- GAF, North America's Largest Roofing Manufacturer, is proud to announce a new relationship with LiveRoof®, giving commercial roofing contractors the ability to offer more living roofing solutions -- also known as green roofs -- to their customers. Commercial building owners and architects can now benefit from the proven low-slope roofing systems offered by GAF combined with LiveRoof's expertise in green roofing.

"GAF's relationship with LiveRoof® is an example of our ability to offer the latest roofing systems and technologies to our contractors," said Christian Hartwig, GAF Product Manager. "We're proud to offer not only the best in low-slope roofing systems, but the best in green roofing."

LiveRoof® experts will provide on-the-job training and certification to GAF Master and Master Select® Contractors in green roof installation. Once an order is placed, it is custom planted at a local growing location and delivered to the jobsite fully grown. This program gives GAF factory-certified contractors the ability to expand their skill set and qualify for more jobs.

"Green roofs offer building owners a vast number of environment and economic benefits," said Dave MacKenzie, President, LiveRoof Global, LLC. "They naturally cool buildings, are beautiful, retain stormwater, sequester carbon, reduce noise, and protect roof membranes." He adds that, "Studies show views of and interactions with nature reduce patient recovery times, employee absenteeism and turnover, yield higher rents and lower vacancies, and even enhance performance with increased memory retention, focus, and productivity."

Green roofing systems offer many benefits for building owners. To name a few, a LiveRoof® system installed atop GAF TPO can conserve energy and reduce indoor temperatures and cooling costs. It can also extend the life of a roof by protecting it from elements such as wind and mechanical damage, while adding natural beauty.

About GAF:

Founded in 1886, GAF is the largest roofing manufacturer in North America. The Company is an operating subsidiary of Standard Industries.

GAF products include a comprehensive portfolio of steep-slope and commercial roofing systems, which are supported by an extensive national network of factory-certified contractors. Its success is driven by its commitment to Advanced Quality, Industry Expertise, and Solutions Made Simple. GAF was the first roofing manufacturer to offer a Lifetime limited warranty on all of its laminated shingles, which then evolved with the introduction of the GAF Lifetime Roofing System by extending the Lifetime coverage beyond just the roofing shingles.

With a focus on social responsibility, GAF developed Advanced Protection® Shingle Technology, providing excellent durability and wind resistance while reducing the use of natural resources. The company also developed single-ply and asphaltic roofing membranes with excellent durability and high reflectivity to meet the most rigorous industry standards while helping commercial property owners and designers reduce energy consumption.

GAF also supports the roofing industry through CARE, the Center for the Advancement of Roofing Excellence, which has provided education to nearly 200,000 professionals. CARE's mission is to help professional contractors and distributors build their businesses through sales and management education, and to provide product and installation training to contractors, distributors, architects, property owners, and related industry personnel. For more information about GAF, visit gaf.com.

About Standard Industries:

Standard Industries is a privately-held, global, diversified holding company with interests in building materials, aggregates, and related investment businesses in public equities and real estate. With over 7,500 employees and operations in more than 80 countries, Standard maintains a team-oriented culture of meritocracy, operational excellence, and a passionate focus on investing in its people.

About LiveRoof:

Based in Spring Lake, Michigan, LiveRoof® Global, LLC (www.liveroof.com) is the top horticultural science company in the green roof industry. Exceptional in design and function, the LiveRoof® Hybrid Green Roof System is the proven green roof system. LiveRoof establishes a healthy, sustainable ecosystem covering rooftops with seamless vegetation. Licensed regional growers customize plant selection for every LiveRoof project. They deliver the system's modules abundantly vegetated with locally cultivated, full-grown plants for an instant green roof and trouble-free ownership.

