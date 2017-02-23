Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2017 & Industry Forecast to 2025: Market to Reach $490 Billion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report

The Global Automotive Lightweight Materials is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 15.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $490 billion by 2025.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. The report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include shifting focus towards electric vehicles, increasing demand for less carbon emitting from automotive industries, recent technological developments of automotive lightweight materials and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

By material type the market is segmented by plastics, metals and Composites. Metals are further sub-segmented into aluminium, high-strength steel (HSS) and other metals.



Composites are further divided by glass fiber reinforced polymer (GFRP) and carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP).

Based on manufacturing process the market is categorized into casting, open molding, forging, stamping, closed molding, extrusion and forming.

As per application the market is classified into interior, structural, exterior, powertrain and other applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Shifting Focus towards Electric Vehicles

3.1.2 Increasing demand for less carbon emitting from Automotive Industries

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments of Automotive Lightweight Materials

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Automotive Lightweight Materials Market, By Material Type

4.1 Plastics

4.2 Metals

4.2.1.1 Aluminum

4.2.1.2 High-Strength Steel (HSS)

4.2.1.3 Other Metals

4.3 Composites

4.3.1.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP)

4.3.1.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP)

5 Automotive Lightweight Materials Market, By Manufacturing Process

5.1 Casting

5.2 Open Molding

5.3 Forging

5.4 Stamping

5.5 Closed Molding

5.6 Extrusion

5.7 Forming

6 Automotive Lightweight Materials Market, By Application

6.1 Interior

6.2 Structural

6.3 Exterior

6.4 Powertrain

6.5 Other Applications

6.5.1 Other Applications Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7 Automotive Lightweight Materials Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies

9.1 Toray Industries Inc.

9.2 Thyssenkrupp AG

9.3 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

9.4 PPG Industries Inc.

9.5 Owens Corning Corporation

9.6 Novelis Inc.

9.7 Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.

9.8 Henkel Corporation

9.9 Bayer A.G.

9.10 Arcelormittal S.A.

9.11 ALCOA Inc.

9.12 BASF

