Connected Logistics Market Worth 41.30 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Connected Logistics Market by Software (Asset Management, Warehouse IoT, Security, Network Management, Data Management, and Streaming Analytics), Platform, Service, Transportation Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow from USD 10.04 Billion in 2016 to USD 41.30 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.7%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 79 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Connected Logistics Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/connected-logistics-market-81941108.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The major drivers include an upsurge in demand for connected logistics software, platforms, transportation mode, verticals, and services which include an increasing demand for improved technology and services in logistics, an emerging trend of connected devices, increasing government initiatives, and the emergence of IoT.

Asset management software is likely to hold the largest market share in the Connected Logistics Market

Increasing globalization and the need for advanced transportation and logistics infrastructure is driving the need to develop automated logistic systems. Asset management software assists freight and infrastructure managers to address issues such as improvement in service availability & performance and utilization through mobile device. Software such as advanced vehicle control system and logistic tracking system provide information regarding the real-time position of a vehicle. Accurate information serves as the input data for refined production schedules and improved logistics.

Ask for PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=81941108

Security software is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market for security software provides tools for data analysis and responds to false events in real-time. The software monitors entry point to detect the unauthorized objects possessed by individuals in the transport vehicles. In addition to that, the demand for cloud-based services, analytics, and mobile internet technologies is increasing due to their efficient IT management and reliable security environment.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the Connected Logistics Market

As per the geographic analysis, North America is the largest consumer market and is likely to benefit from its technological advancements further helping in the seamless IoT adoption. Countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are the major growth drivers of the region. The strong financial position allows these countries to invest heavily in leading tools and technologies in the logistics market.

The major vendors covered in the Connected Logistics Market include AT&T Inc. (Texas, U.S.), Eurotech S.P.A (Amora, Italy), IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.), Intel Corporation (Santa Clara, U.S.), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Infosys Limited (Bengaluru, India), Cisco System Inc. (California, U.S.), HCL Technology Limited (Noida, India), ORBCOMM (New Jersey, U.S.), Cloud Logistics (Florida, U.S.), and Freightgate Inc. (California, U.S.).

Inquiry before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=81941108



Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street,

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets