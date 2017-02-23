Global Succinic Acid Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2017 - Industry Forecast to 2025: $1.76 Billion Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Succinic Acid Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Succinic Acid Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 27.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $1,767 million by 2025.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand for 1, 4-butanediol, growing paints and coating industry, recent technological developments of succinic acid and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on application the market is categorized into Phosphate Buffered Saline/Phosphate Buffered Saline Triton, De-Icer solutions, food & beverage, resins, coatings, inks, dyes & pigments, personal care, solvents & lubricants, polyurethane, 1,4-butanediol, plasticizers, pharmaceuticals and other applications.

As per type the market is segmented into bio-based succinic acid and petro-based succinic acid.

Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising Demand for 1, 4-Butanediol

3.1.2 Growing Paints and Coating Industry

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments of Succinic Acid

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Succinic Acid Market, By Application

4.1 Phosphate Buffered Saline/Phosphate Buffered Saline Triton

4.2 De-Icer Solutions

4.3 Food & Beverage

4.4 Resins, Coatings, Inks, Dyes & Pigments

4.5 Personal Care

4.6 Solvents & Lubricants

4.7 Polyurethane

4.8 1,4-Butanediol

4.9 Plasticizers

4.10 Pharmaceuticals

4.11 Other Applications

5 Succinic Acid Market, By Type

5.1 Bio-Based Succinic Acid

5.2 Petro-Based Succinic Acid

6 Succinic Acid Market, By Geography

7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities

8 Leading Companies

8.1 Purac Biochem

8.2 BioAmber Inc

8.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

8.4 Anhui Sunsing Chemicals Co., Ltd.

8.5 Reverdia

8.6 Myriant Technologies

8.7 Showa Denko K.K.

8.8 Mitsui & Co. Ltd

8.9 Succinity GmbH

8.10 DSM N.V.

8.11 Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd.

8.12 Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Ltd.

8.13 Linyi Lixing Chemical Co., Ltd.

8.14 Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd

8.15 BASF SE

8.16 Anqing Hexing Chemical Co. Ltd.

8.17 Johnson Matthey Davy Technologies

8.18 Evonik Industries

