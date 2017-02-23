FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Treasury Stock

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

Treasury Shares

The Company announces that, following the transfer of 248 'A' Ordinary shares from the Treasury Shares Account to participants exercising Share Options under the Company's Save as You Earn Share Option Scheme, the number of 'A' ordinary shares of £0.40 each in issue is 33,553,879 of which 1,274,839 (3.80%) are Treasury shares.

Enquiries:

Bethan Flavin

Company Secretarial Assistant

020 8996 2105

