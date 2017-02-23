Research teams from top executive search and leadership consulting firms from across Europe and beyond will convene for AESC's London Forum for Executive Search Researchers and Associates on March 9, 2017.

AESC Managing Director for Europe Africa, Clare Mahon, will open the event addressing key issues facing executive search firms today, how they impact the executive research function now and how they will continue to over the next few years as the profession adapts to anticipate the changing needs of client organizations worldwide.

American expert trainer to global research teams, Rachel Roche, will lead a highly interactive session on candidate sourcing and networking, with a focus on best practices for phone outreach. Dutch sourcing expert, Sandor Lokenberg, of People Sourcing Crew will provide a session on sourcing executive candidates through unconventional means, sharing creative ways to uncover interesting and hard-to-find candidates online, beyond LinkedIn.

An expert panel of leaders in executive search, including Alex Hamilton-Baily, Partner, Odgers Berndtson; Juerg-Herbert Baertschi, Vice President of Operations, Korn Ferry; Sarah Stafford, Research Director Senior Associate, Spencer Stuart; and Tom Price-Daniel, Commercial Director of People Analytics, Alderbrooke will discuss the future of executive research, with up-to-the-minute insights on generational shift, technology and industry disruption.

Professional comedian and improv instructors, Steve Roe and Katy Schutte, will explore with delegates the basics of improvisation and how those principles translate to the executive search profession. Participants will learn the art of first impressions, how to make and maintain strong conversations, and how staying present in the moment can lead to stronger business relationships. By using fun and interactive improv games and exercises, the group will tackle remedies for addressing the sometimes generational, cultural, and varying experience level road blocks they may face when initiating professional conversations.

Expert trainer Carol O'Driscoll of Archer Search will explore best practices in the executive search process from a research perspective. O'Driscoll will review the best tried and tested techniques for research teams to be as productive, professional and proactive as possible and embrace new tips to make sure researchers have the most effective methodologies in their toolkits.

Karen Greenbaum, AESC President and CEO, commented: "As part of AESC's commitment to excellence in the profession, AESC Forums bring together executive search professionals who are responsible for the executive research process and who want to increase their professional skills and knowledge. The Forums provide cutting-edge professional insights in a dynamic, non-competitive, interactive environment. The focus is on sharing best practices, emerging research techniques and tools, and different approaches to the challenges faced by executive researchers and associates."

AESC's event is sponsored by AESC partners The Cluen Corporation, Invenias and Mintz Group. To learn more about AESC's London Forum, or to register, please visit the AESC website at www.aesc.org.

About Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants

AESC is the voice of excellence for the executive search and leadership consulting profession worldwide. Our rigorous Code of Professional Practice and Standards of Excellence guide our members in 1,263 offices in 72 countries and beyond to serve as strategic advisors on behalf of their clients. In turn, AESC members are best positioned to provide companies with a competitive advantage-the ability to find, attract and develop the best talent in the world and ensure that executives are successfully integrated. AESC recognizes that diversity is a business imperative. As trusted advisors to those companies that drive economies, lead innovation, and compete across vital sectors and geographies, we know first-hand the power of diverse corporate leadership.

By virtue of selecting an AESC member, clients can be secure in their choice of consulting firm, and can reap the benefits that only a trusted advisor can deliver. To learn more about AESC and to view a list of AESC members, visit www.aesc.org. To learn more about AESC's career service for executive-level candidates, visit www.bluesteps.com.

