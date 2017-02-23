Global Magnets and Magnetic Materials Strategic Business Report 2015-2022: Recent Industry Activity / Technological Advancements / Focus On Select Global Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Magnets and Magnetic Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Magnets and Magnetic Materials in US$ by the following Product Segments:



Soft Magnetic Materials (Soft Ferrite, & Electrical Steel)

Permanent Magnets (Alnico Magnets, Hard Ferrite Magnets, Samarium Cobalt Magnets, & NdFeB Magnets).

The report profiles 159 companies including many key and niche players such as



Advanced Technology & Materials Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Beijing Jingci Magnetism Technology Co. ( China )

) Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Co., Ltd. ( China )

) BGRIMM Magnetic Materials & Technology Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Electron Energy Corp. (US)

Hitachi Metals Ltd. ( Japan )

) Hitachi Metals America Ltd (US)

Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Hoosier Magnetics Inc. (US)

JFE Ferrite Corporation ( Japan )

) Magnetics, Inc. (US)

Master Magnetics, Inc. (US)

Neo Performance Materials ( Canada )

) Ningbo Ketian Magnet Co., Ltd ( China )

) Ningbo Permanent Magnetics Co Ltd ( China )

) Ningbo Vastsky Magnetic Co., Ltd ( China )

) Ningbo Yunsheng Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) TDK Corp. ( Japan )

) Thomas & Skinner, Inc. (US)

ThyssenKrupp Electrical Steel ( Germany )

) Tridus Magnetics and Assemblies (US)

Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Overview



2. Market Trends & Drivers



3. Product Overview



4. End-Use Applications



5. Technological Advancements



6. Recent Industry Activity



7. Focus On Select Global Players



8. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 159 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 169)



The United States (35)

(35) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (13)

(13) - Europe (36)

(36) - France (1)

(1) - Germany (14)

(14) - The United Kingdom (7)

(7) - Italy (2)

(2) - Spain (1)

(1) - Rest of Europe (11)

(11) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (82)



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8vctv9/magnets_and

