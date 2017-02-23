Saudi Arabia Diesel Gensets Market By Rating, By End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Diesel generator comprises of diesel engine that is connected with an electric generator to produce electricity. Diesel gensets perform the basic function of providing power backup and is also used as a source for reliable and consistent power supply even in remote and far reached areas. Saudi Arabia diesel genets market grew at a moderate pace during 2011-2015, owing to growing construction activities, expansion of public infrastructure, coupled with rising retail and hospitality sectors in the country. Moreover, Saudi Arabia faced economic slowdown during 2014-2015, on account of fall in global crude oil prices. However, prices of crude oil prices across the world is estimated to recover by end of 2017, thereby driving Saudi Arabia's economy in the coming years, due to favourable government policies supporting establishments of new projects. According to Ministry of Water and Electricity, Saudi Arabia's peak electricity is projected to reach 90,000MW by 2022. Thus, increasing demand for electricity is further expected to fuel demand for diesel gensets in the country in the coming years. Saudi Arabia is one of the fastest growing nations that utilizes diesel gensets to power infrastructure of various sectors, especially in oil & gas sector.

According to"Saudi Arabia Diesel Gensets Market By Rating, By End User Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2021", the market for diesel gensets in Saudi Arabia is projected to forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 2.9% during 2016-2021, on account ofrising demand for electricity from various end user sectors such as, telecommunications, residential, manufacturing, petrochemical, ICT, commercial and industrial. Moreover,Saudi Arabia diesel gensets market was dominated by northern andcentral region, as both the region cumulatively accounted for highest volume shares in 2015, and the regions are anticipated to continue to dominate the market through 2021, owing to favourable government support that are fueling infrastructural development activities in these region, particularly in cities like Riyadh and Jeddah."Saudi Arabia Diesel Gensets Market By Rating, By End User Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2021" discusses the following aspects of diesel gensets market across the country:

Diesel Gensets Market Size & Share Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Rating (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage, Very High Voltage), By End User (Residential, Telecom, Manufacturing, Commercial & Others)

Regional Market Analysis (Northern and Central Region, Eastern Region, Southern Region, Western Region)

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Table of Content:

1.Product Overview

2.Research Methodology

3.Analyst View

4.Saudi Arabia Diesel Gensets Market Outlook

4.1.Industry Structure & Stakeholders

4.2.Market Size & Forecast (Value& Volume)

4.3.Market Share & Forecast

4.4.Market Attractiveness Index

5.Saudi Arabia Low Voltage (5kVA-75kVA) Diesel Gensets Market Outlook

5.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2.Market Share & Forecast

5.3.Pricing Analysis

6.Saudi Arabia Medium Voltage (75.1kVA-350kVA) Diesel Gensets Market Outlook

6.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2.Market Share & Forecast

6.3.Pricing Analysis

7.Saudi Arabia High Voltage (350.1kVA-750kVA) Diesel Gensets Market Outlook

7.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2.Market Share & Forecast

7.3.Pricing Analysis

8.Saudi Arabia Very High Voltage (750.1kVA-3000kVA) Diesel Gensets Market Outlook

8.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2.Market Share & Forecast

8.3.Pricing Analysis

9.Saudi Arabia Diesel Gensets Rental Market Outlook

9.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

9.2.Market Share & Forecast

10.Market Dynamics

10.1.Drivers

10.2.Challenges

11.Trends & Developments

12.Policy & Regulatory Landscape

13.Saudi Arabia Economic Profile

14.Competitive Landscape

15.Strategic Recommendations

