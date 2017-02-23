Technavio analysts forecast the global advanced CO 2 sensors marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 50% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170223005551/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global advanced CO2 sensors market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global advanced CO 2 sensors market for 2017-2021 provides detailed industry analysis based on fitting (wall mount and retrofit), product (non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) and chemical), and geography (EMEA, the Americas, and APAC).

EMEA lead the global advanced CO 2 sensors market, generating over 42% of the overall revenue. The increased adoption of CO 2 sensors in the automotive industry and rapid industrialization are the major factors influencing the dominance of the market segment.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56629

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global advanced CO 2 sensors market:

Vertical growth in the global construction market

Increased demand for locations-based and better air pollution measurement systems

Increased demand for submersible CO 2 sensors

Vertical growth in the global construction market

"The number of skyscrapers being constructed is on a constant rise due to rapid urbanization and economic growth. These large constructions incorporate building automation systems, which creates a high level of demand for CO 2 sensors," says Sunil Kumar Singh, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for embedded systems research.

These sensors function effectively at higher altitudes as well, making them extremely suitable for use in high rise buildings. As the number of skyscrapers is likely to continue its upward trend, the demand for CO 2 sensors is also set to increase proportionally.

Increased demand for locations-based and better air pollution measurement systems

Professionals using CO 2 sensors are demanding that these systems be calibrated according to their location and altitude of operation to ensure accurate measurements. The increasing adoption of these advanced location-based CO 2 sensors is a major factor driving the growth of the market. The growing industrialization and globalization have also resulted in the greater adoption of environment monitoring technologies to keep the carbon footprint of end-users at a minimum. To effective measure the composition of gases in the atmosphere and track the intensity of CO 2 in it, the sensors are widely adopted by environmental scientists worldwide.

Increased demand for submersible CO 2 sensors

"Industrialization is widespread and has created an increased need for environmental monitoring to keep a check on the pollution of water bodies with toxic and contagious substances. To effectively monitor underwater CO 2 content, there is an increasing demand for advanced CO2 sensors that can be used underwater as submersible CO2 sensors," says Sunil.

Environmental experts are supported by the governments across the globe to proceed with these initiatives to track the CO2 levels in water bodies with the help of submersible CO2 sensors. This is resulting in high levels of adoption of submersible CO 2 sensors, thereby driving market growth.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Powertrain Sensors Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Pressure Sensor Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like computing devices, human machine interface, and semiconductor equipment. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170223005551/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com