Investor News no. 01/2017







To: NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Copenhagen, Denmark, 23 February 2017







Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S to Host Conference Call Announcing Annual Report 2016-



Results from 1 January to 31 December, 2016







Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S (OMX: VELO) will release its 2016 Annual Report on Tuesday, 28 February 2017. Veloxis's Management will host an accompanying conference call to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, 1 March 2017 at 4:00 PM CET (Denmark), 3:00 PM GMT (London), 10:00 AM EST (New York).



To access the live conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:



+ 45 32 71 16 60 (Denmark)



+ 44(0) 2034 271 900 (UK)



+ 1 212 444 0896 (USA)



Confirmation Code: 1381777







Following the conference call, a recording will be available on the Company's website: http://www.veloxis.com.







For more information, please contact:



Craig Alexander Collard



President & CEO



Phone: +1 919 591 3090



Email: cac@veloxis.com







About Veloxis Pharmaceuticals







Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of transplant patients. A Danish company, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S operates in the U.S. through Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, USA and maintains a second corporate office in Edison, New Jersey, USA. Veloxis has successfully developed Envarsus XR (tacrolimus extended-release tablets) based upon the company's unique and patented delivery technology, MeltDose®, which is designed to enhance the absorption and bioavailability of select orally administered drugs. The company is focused on the direct commercialization of Envarsus XR in the US, expansion of partnerships for markets around the world, and acquisition of assets utilized in transplant patients and by adjacent medical specialties. Veloxis is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen under the trading symbol OMX: VELO.



For further information, please visit www.veloxis.com.



