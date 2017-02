Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 23 February 2017 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 166,000 Highest price paid per share (pence): 35.25p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 34.75p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 34.0215p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,433,457,253 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,433,457,253 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

23 FEBRUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 251 34.75 16:29:27 London Stock Exchange 137 34.75 16:29:27 London Stock Exchange 1879 34.75 16:28:02 London Stock Exchange 528 35 16:25:31 London Stock Exchange 1127 35 16:25:31 London Stock Exchange 787 35 16:25:31 London Stock Exchange 2319 35 16:22:36 London Stock Exchange 1461 35 16:19:35 London Stock Exchange 852 35 16:19:35 London Stock Exchange 132 35 16:17:05 London Stock Exchange 2806 35 16:17:05 London Stock Exchange 1622 35 16:14:43 London Stock Exchange 1621 35 16:12:34 London Stock Exchange 1309 35 16:10:17 London Stock Exchange 1450 35 16:10:17 London Stock Exchange 1525 35 16:10:17 London Stock Exchange 1352 35 16:10:17 London Stock Exchange 1400 35 16:04:03 London Stock Exchange 773 35 16:01:16 London Stock Exchange 1334 35 16:01:16 London Stock Exchange 1446 35 15:58:18 London Stock Exchange 890 35 15:55:43 London Stock Exchange 509 35 15:55:36 London Stock Exchange 1375 35 15:52:51 London Stock Exchange 1671 35 15:49:49 London Stock Exchange 1613 35 15:47:19 London Stock Exchange 1315 35 15:44:12 London Stock Exchange 2603 35 15:44:12 London Stock Exchange 1416 35 15:44:12 London Stock Exchange 1327 35 15:41:16 London Stock Exchange 934 35 15:34:11 London Stock Exchange 907 35 15:34:10 London Stock Exchange 702 35 15:34:10 London Stock Exchange 615 35 15:31:21 London Stock Exchange 1304 35 15:31:21 London Stock Exchange 1496 35 15:31:21 London Stock Exchange 1623 35 15:31:21 London Stock Exchange 962 35 15:31:21 London Stock Exchange 464 35 15:20:08 London Stock Exchange 1439 35 15:20:08 London Stock Exchange 195 35 15:20:08 London Stock Exchange 1486 35 15:20:06 London Stock Exchange 53 35 15:18:15 London Stock Exchange 1368 35 15:18:15 London Stock Exchange 727 35 15:18:15 London Stock Exchange 582 35 15:11:55 London Stock Exchange 1304 35 15:11:55 London Stock Exchange 1409 35 15:11:55 London Stock Exchange 1475 35 15:11:55 London Stock Exchange 44 35 14:59:14 London Stock Exchange 1383 35 14:54:55 London Stock Exchange 1226 35 14:54:23 London Stock Exchange 241 35 14:54:14 London Stock Exchange 1352 35 14:54:14 London Stock Exchange 2404 35 14:54:14 London Stock Exchange 165 35 14:54:14 London Stock Exchange 1465 35 14:41:13 London Stock Exchange 1329 35 14:35:56 London Stock Exchange 724 35 14:35:56 London Stock Exchange 604 35 14:35:49 London Stock Exchange 1292 35 14:35:49 London Stock Exchange 1292 35 14:35:49 London Stock Exchange 1580 35 14:35:49 London Stock Exchange 1306 35 14:35:49 London Stock Exchange 1668 35 14:19:57 London Stock Exchange 1031 35 14:11:52 London Stock Exchange 1464 35 14:05:24 London Stock Exchange 1930 35 14:00:55 London Stock Exchange 1628 35 13:57:56 London Stock Exchange 261 35 13:57:56 London Stock Exchange 101 35 13:56:09 London Stock Exchange 1144 35 13:53:40 London Stock Exchange 748 35 13:48:39 London Stock Exchange 581 35 13:48:14 London Stock Exchange 1582 35 13:48:14 London Stock Exchange 1338 35 13:48:14 London Stock Exchange 2218 35 13:37:11 London Stock Exchange 162 35 13:37:11 London Stock Exchange 1494 35 13:26:23 London Stock Exchange 1438 35 13:16:34 London Stock Exchange 843 35 13:14:06 London Stock Exchange 1349 35 13:11:29 London Stock Exchange 1372 35 13:04:29 London Stock Exchange 1430 35 11:56:18 London Stock Exchange 20 35 11:50:12 London Stock Exchange 940 35 11:50:12 London Stock Exchange 781 35 11:50:12 London Stock Exchange 1760 35 11:42:45 London Stock Exchange 250 35 11:39:52 London Stock Exchange 125 35 11:39:52 London Stock Exchange 2086 35 11:35:01 London Stock Exchange 1414 35 11:26:20 London Stock Exchange 1036 35 11:20:38 London Stock Exchange 338 35 11:20:38 London Stock Exchange 1827 35 11:15:43 London Stock Exchange 1195 35 11:12:22 London Stock Exchange 826 35 11:07:07 London Stock Exchange 816 35 11:03:28 London Stock Exchange 1686 35 10:58:44 London Stock Exchange 1482 35 10:51:28 London Stock Exchange 1458 35 10:46:06 London Stock Exchange 1415 35 10:35:12 London Stock Exchange 1445 35 10:33:46 London Stock Exchange 1772 35 10:33:46 London Stock Exchange 2430 35 10:20:32 London Stock Exchange 1507 35 10:18:03 London Stock Exchange 500 35 10:07:43 London Stock Exchange 1200 35 10:07:38 London Stock Exchange 1000 35 10:01:52 London Stock Exchange 1500 35 09:58:59 London Stock Exchange 2000 35 09:55:46 London Stock Exchange 415 35 09:52:18 London Stock Exchange 1406 35 09:52:18 London Stock Exchange 1253 35 09:48:25 London Stock Exchange 51 35 09:48:25 London Stock Exchange 1302 35 09:43:01 London Stock Exchange 1292 35 09:38:25 London Stock Exchange 1661 35 09:34:02 London Stock Exchange 551 35 09:30:00 London Stock Exchange 863 35 09:30:00 London Stock Exchange 1678 35 09:23:37 London Stock Exchange 1323 35 09:15:04 London Stock Exchange 1667 35 09:15:04 London Stock Exchange 1841 35 09:15:04 London Stock Exchange 3288 35 09:15:04 London Stock Exchange 1371 35.25 13:12:56 London Stock Exchange 114 35.25 13:12:56 London Stock Exchange 8918 35.25 13:12:56 London Stock Exchange 295 35.25 13:12:56 London Stock Exchange 2197 35.25 13:12:56 London Stock Exchange 1955 35.25 13:12:56 London Stock Exchange 1686 35.25 10:42:05 London Stock Exchange

