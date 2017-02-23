sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.02.2017 | 18:16
South America Polyurethane Chemicals and Products Report with Focus on Rigid Foam - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in South America 2016 - Volume 3 Rigid Foam" report to their offering.

Introducing the updated in-depth market report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in South America.

This report contains the Rigid Foam coverage as follows:

- Rigid-Faced Sandwich Panels (Continuous & Discontinuous)
- Flexible-Faced Panels
- Slabstock
- Sprayed Foam (SPF)
- Refrigeration (Commercial & Domestic Appliances)
- One-Component Foam (OCF)
- Moulded Rigid Foam
- Pipe-in-Pipe Insulation
- Other

Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:

- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Peru
- Venezuela
- Rest of South America

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction Rigid Foam Products
1.2 Indicative Formulations
1.3 Abbreviations

2. Rigid Foam Market Trends
2.1 Product Overview
2.2 Rigid Foam Trends

3. Key Market Players
3.1 Major Producers of Rigid Foam Panels
3.2 Major Producers of SPF/OCF Foam
3.3 Major Producers of In-Situ Foam

4. Total South America Rigid Foam
4.1 Rigid Foam Raw Material Consumption
4.2 Forecast Raw Material Consumption
4.3 PU Production by Type and Country
4.4 Growth in Production of Rigid Foam

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5wfzz7/polyurethane

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire