Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2017) - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (OTC Pink: GZDIF) (FSE: G6H) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with AGORA Internet Relations Corp.("AGORA") in order to increase awareness about Grizzly Discoveries Inc. via the web to the investment community.

The Company will receive significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORA network and extensive search engine marketing over the next 12 months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of invaluable digital properties such as AGORACOM TV, the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account will serve to significantly raise the brand awareness of the Company among small cap investors.

Brian Testo, President and CEO of Grizzly stated, "AGORA is a top player in the online marketing space. We are delighted to have retained their services to expand our presence to the resource investor."

Shares for Services Program

The Company intends to issue shares for services to AGORA in exchange for the online advertising, marketing and branding services ("Advertising Services"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Corporation will be issuing, subject to regulatory acceptance, common shares of Grizzly ("Shares") with aggregate value of $40,000 (plus HST) over the one year term of the Agreement. The Shares, subject to regulatory acceptance, will be issued in five tranches:

Shares valued at $8,000+HST upon commencement of the Agreement (March 1, 2017)

Shares valued at $8,000+HST following each three month period during the term of the Agreement

The number of shares to be issued at the end of each period will be determined by using the closing price of the Shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange on the first trading day following each period for which the Advertising Services were provided by AGORA, subject to a minimum price of $0.05 per share. Each issuance of shares for Advertising Services by AGORA is subject to TSX Venture approval.

The term of the Agreement is for 12 months effective March 1, 2017. The Company will issue a press release upon each issuances of shares under the terms of the agreement.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online investor relations, online conferences and online branding services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 250 companies served. More than just lip service, AGORACOM is the home of more than 808K investors that visited 5.6 million times and read 52.4 million pages of information every year (Average 2008 - 2015).

AGORACOM traffic ranks within the top 0.5% of all websites around the world. These traffic results are independently tracked and verified by Google analytics. AGORACOM traffic can be attributed to its strategy of maintaining the cleanest, moderated small-cap discussion as a result of implementing the first ever Investor Controlled Stock Discussion Forums.

AGORACOM Founder, George Tsiolis, publishes the leading blog on small to mid-cap investor relations. His 50 Small-Cap CEO Lessons are a must read for CEO's looking to increase their education and knowledge about online investor relations.

ABOUT GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange with 52.4 million shares issued, focused on developing significant Potash assets in Alberta and its precious metals properties in southeastern British Columbia. The Company holds over 235,000 acres of precious-base metal properties in British Columbia; more than 205,000 acres of properties which host diamondiferous kimberlites in the Buffalo Head Hills region of Alberta; and metallic and industrial mineral permits for potash totaling more than 101,000 acres along the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.

