According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global industrial welding robots marketsize is projected to reach USD 8.49 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of close to 7% over the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170223005561/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global industrial welding robots market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Industrial Welding Robots Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Industrial welding robots are programmable automatically-operated welding machines that have reduced the human effort required in industries. The emergence of advanced technologies such as hybrid laser arc welding is driving the growth of the industrial welding robots market.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56622

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Based on application, the report categorizes the global industrial welding robots market into the following segments:

Spot welding robots

Arc welding robots

Laser welding robots

Spot welding robots

"Spot welding is the most popular type of robotic welding, generating over 48% of the overall market revenue. The global spot welding robots market is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period due to their large-scale use in automotive manufacturing industries globally," says Bharath Kanniappan, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for robotics research.

Spot welding is used in the automotive industries to join sheet metal frames quickly and efficiently. The advantages offered by spot robotic welding include improvement in product quality, superior safety to the operator, repeatability of results, reduction in labor cost, and better control, and improved floor space savings.

Arc welding robots

Arc welding robots are mainly used in the automotive, heavy machinery, and metal industries, where it finds a wide range of applications. Arc welding equipment are used to heat metal at joints and helping the metal to melt and intermix. The technology improves weld consistency, reduces cycle time, and enhances the efficiency of the output. This market segment is forecast to witness stable growth over the forecast period, to reach a value of USD 3.64 billion by 2021.

Laser welding robots

"Laser robotic welding is projected to grow swiftly, at a CAGR of close to 9% over the forecast period. The superior cavity-free welds, which results in enhanced microstructure of the welded components is driving its increasing popularity," says Bharath.

Laser welding machines are finding rising applications in the automotive, electrical, and electronics industries. Laser welding is a non-contact process requiring minimum thermal distortion, which results in a shorter loading and unloading time, and lowers fixture costs. These factors are responsible for its quick growth rates, resulting in increased revenue for the market.

KUKA

Yaskawa Motoman

Kawasaki Robotics

Browse Related Reports:

Global Industrial Robotics Services Market 2017-2021

Global Vacuum Generator Market for Industrial Robots 2017-2021

Global Smart Robots Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like automation. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170223005561/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com