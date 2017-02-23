SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - Mary Jean Anderson, President of Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air was recognized as part of Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman's "Chief's Circle" at a recent luncheon. She was presented with a certificate and an encased police badge in appreciation for her support of the San Diego Police Foundation and its mission to help San Diego's men and women in blue get the equipment, training and outreach programs they need to fight crime.

According to San Diego Police Foundation President and CEO, Sara Napoli, "The 5 th Annual Gold Shield Gala was a shining success as we highlighted the work of the San Diego Police Department's K9 Crime Fighters thanks to support from companies like Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air."

"We got involved with the San Diego Police Foundation because as a company we wanted to show our police officers that the everyday citizens appreciate what they do for us. They keep us safe, take care of us when there's a crisis, and put their life on the line every day for us," said Anderson.

"We've supported the K9 Unit and also helped purchase kits for officers to carry in the trunk in the event they need a tourniquet type device. We were proud to find out that the money we earned was put to use right away. The first six months this equipment ended up saving a female police officer's life. Had it not been in her trunk she would have died. Can't get much better than that. It is an amazing reward to know we can make a difference," added Anderson.

The San Diego Police Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing support for efforts that enhance police/community relations, crime prevention, and public safety through grant funding for specialized equipment, training and cooperative community programs.

Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air has served more than 500,000 San Diego residential and commercial customers since 1978. Services include plumbing, heating and air conditioning, sewer and drains, pipe lining, water filtration, indoor air quality and more including 24-hour emergency service. Visit andersonpha.com for more info.

