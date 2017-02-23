ALISO VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- OCTANe, Orange County's life sciences and technology accelerator organization, today announced the release of its inaugural OCTANe Impact Report, a comprehensive paper detailing the current state of Orange County's tech and med-tech environment. The report includes OCTANe's insights for spurring economic growth in the region while providing a comprehensive look at its progressive service portfolio.

"The tech and med-tech ecosystems in Southern California are growing at an astonishing rate -- faster than most people realize," said OCTANe CEO, Bill Carpou. "The future is bright for the region and OCTANe's programs will continue to play a pivotal role in helping early-stage companies succeed."

As part of the report, OCTANe announced its commitment to long-term job creation in Orange County and has pledged to help create a total of 22,000 jobs by 2025. To date, OCTANe's LaunchPad Small Business Development Center (LaunchPad SBDC) has assisted nearly 1,500 companies by using the power of data, predictive analytics and human interaction to help attract capital. The program is the leading SBDC in the nation. Of the companies OCTANe has worked with, 321 graduated through the entire LaunchPad process and 236 received funding.

OCTANe is the leader in providing greater access to capital and expertise in the Orange County ecosystem. In order to facilitate sustainable growth, OCTANe will continue to provide services -- like LaunchPad SBDC -- which assists early-stage companies with gaining access to capital, OCTANe Connect which connects key constituents through signature programs and events, and OCTANe Growth Services which provides advisory services for companies to grow and scale quickly.

While OCTANe's primary mission is focused in Orange County and the greater Southern California region, it looks to scale and impact other innovation hubs such as Boston, Chicago, New York and Detroit through collaborative partnerships like the one with MassMEDIC announced in August of 2016. These collaborations would provide capital into Orange County and access to other promising technologies to local investors, both institutional and private.

Find out more information on the OCTANe Impact Report here.

About OCTANe:

OCTANe drives technology innovation and growth by connecting ideas and people with resources and capital. Its members represent technology and medical technology executive leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, venture capitalists, academicians, and strategic advisors, all working together to fuel innovation in Southern California. The organization has helped more than 800 companies via the LaunchPad™ SBDC accelerator. LaunchPad™-certified companies have received more than $1.7 billion in investment and equity exits. OCTANe annually welcomes more than 7,000 people to its programs and events. More than 2,000 business leaders throughout the region are OCTANe members. For more information, visit www.octaneoc.org.

