DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- The newest brunch in Dubai gets its flavor from a throwback to classic old-school style.

Every Friday from 1-5 p.m., the quirky London-themed Underground Pub, located on the ground floor of the Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, invites hungry guests to experience its "Project: Brunch" promotion. This outrageously fun brunch format is sure to prompt friendly rivalry and excitement by pitting rivals from other tables as opposing teams to challenge, outwit and engage each other in an adventurous Brunch Quiz competition. The unique concept invites further guest social engagement at the Dubai resort through card games and classic table games such as Jenga and Battleship, to name a few.

Brunch games start at 1:30 p.m. sharp, so guests are encouraged to "get to class on time" and compete to win valuable prizes.

Starting at just AED 199 per person, this all-inclusive brunch guarantees an afternoon well-spent: Guests are invited to sample delicious varieties of assortments including burgers, footlongs or chicken rolls and traditional British favorites such as meat pies with mushy peas and roast potatoes, as well as a wide selection of cold salads and mouth-watering desserts. The brunch also offers vegetarian-friendly options such as veggie burgers and skewers fresh from the grill. Additionally, guests are encouraged to collect their selected house beverages by the bucket or the "flavour of the week cocktails" by the jug.

"Project: Brunch" encourages guests to dine in groups of six and above; however, for those seeking privacy or a more subdued experience, the Underground Pub also offers smaller tables that provide an opportunity to sit back, relax and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

The Project: Brunch promotion is one amenity of many awaiting guests of the Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection. Perched on Dubai's famous Jumeirah Beach, the property features spectacular views of the resort garden, beach or ocean, from each of the beach resort Dubai's five-star accommodations. The resort offers 14 restaurants in addition to the Underground Pub, with a variety of dishes and cultural culinary delights hailing from Italy, Thailand, South America and more.

Recreational amenities at the Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, include four tennis courts, two squash courts, five relaxing spa and treatment rooms, a club-quality fitness center and three swimming pools. Conveniently located on a private beach near Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence, the Habtoor Grand Resort is committed to providing guests with a five-star stay.

About Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection

Discover luxury without limits at the Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection. Boasting spacious, stunningly decorated hotel rooms and suites, a selection of five-star resources and incomparable placement on Dubai's picturesque Jumeirah Beach, the property surrounds guests with contemporary comfort. Each of the Habtoor Grand Resort's 446 rooms are brimming with premier amenities such as flat-screen TVs, designer bedding, a mini-bar, free Wi-Fi and panoramic views of the beach. Additional resort amenities include a state-of-the-art spa, impressive array of exquisite on-site dining options, three sparkling pools and a fully-equipped fitness center. Meeting and social event planners will appreciate the property's more than 42,000 square feet of versatile, sophisticated indoor and outdoor event space, as well as first-rate planning and catering. Book your five-star stay today at the Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection.

Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection

Al Falea Street

Jumeirah Beach, Dubai

United Arab Emirates

971-4-399 5000

http://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/dxbhg-habtoor-grand-resort-autograph-collection/



