The Vida cDLM joins the company's popular line of dental 3D printers, offering build speeds up to 10 times faster than other DLP printers now on the market

joins the company's popular line of dental 3D printers, offering build speeds up to 10 times faster than other DLP printers now on the market EnvisionTEC also reveals E-Model, a new dental material for 3D printing of more accurate, durable models suitable for thermoformed aligners and more

Shipping has begun for E-Dent 400 and E-Gum, two dental materials previewed at last year's show

EnvisionTEC, a leading global manufacturer of 3D printers and materials, on Friday previews a new high-speed 3D printer, which will join the company's bestselling Vida line for dental professionals, at LMT Lab Day in Chicago.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170223005029/en/

The Vida cDLM high-speed dental 3D printer will be previewed at LMT Lab Day in Chicago. In addition to being fast, it also reduces the need for supports, allowing 3D printing of castable partial frameworks with delicate clasps. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Vida cDLM is the second 3D printer based on EnvisionTEC's patented and groundbreaking Continuous Digital Light Manufacturing (cDLM) technology, which allows for accurate, high-speed 3D printing with fewer supports. The Vida cDLM will have limited availability in the second quarter, with a full production launch to follow.

Demonstrations of the new 3D printer will be running throughout LMT Lab Day in booths A-43 and B-42, showcasing the high productivity and accuracy of the latest Vida model.

"EnvisionTEC is proud to partner with leading dental professionals around the world on the development of new 3D printers and materials that are transforming the way custom dental parts are made," said CEO Al Siblani. "We are excited to bring the Vida cDLM to the dental industry. Our expanding dental 3D printer line is now unrivaled for productivity, accuracy and flexibility of materials."

The original Vida 3D printer launched in 2015 and has helped drive EnvisionTEC's unit sales up 29% in 2016 over 2015. Overall, sales of 3D printers to the dental industry grew 75% in 2016 over the prior year.

The new Vida cDLM offers the same great build envelope as the original Vida, at 3.78 x 2.13 x 3.94 inches, but puts print speeds into overdrive with continuous motion of the build platform in the Z axis. At the same time, the machine remains highly accurate, with an XY resolution of 50 microns and a Z resolution range of 25-150 microns, depending on material. The new technology also reduces the need for supports, allowing for easier cleanup and 3D printing of castable partial frameworks with delicate clasps.

During LMT Lab Day, EnvisionTEC will also showcase a new 3D printing material, E-Model, a highly accurate and durable resin that has been in development for more than a year. It is suitable for creating models for thermoformed aligners, crown and bridge models and more. The material can also be printed on EnvisionTEC's large production 3D printers such as the Vector 3SP, which does not require consumable parts.

E-Model joins EnvisionTEC's industry-leading dental materials library for 3D printing. That library includes three recent material releases that are now shipping to consumers:

E-Dent 400, which is more affordable than E-Dent 100, for the direct printing of temporary crowns, bridges and roundhouses.

E-Gum, which was previewed at LMT Lab Day in 2016, creates flexible gingiva masks for integration into 3D printed dental models.

E-Guard, also previewed at last year's show, is an FDA-approved biocompatible crystal clear material for direct production of accurate night guards, bite splints and retainers.

About EnvisionTEC

EnvisionTEC is a leading global provider of professional-grade 3D printing solutions. Founded in 2002 with its pioneering commercial DLP printing technology, EnvisionTEC now sells more than 40 printers based on six distinct technologies that build objects from digital design files. The company's premium 3D printers serve a variety of medical, professional and industrial markets, and are valued for precision, surface quality, functionality and speed. EnvisionTEC's intellectual property includes more than 100 pending and granted patents and 70 proprietary materials. Learn more at EnvisionTEC.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170223005029/en/

Contacts:

EnvisionTEC

Sarah A. Webster, +1-313-888-4460

swebster@envisiontec.com