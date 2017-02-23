US Water Soluble Polymers Market by Type, by End Use Industry, by Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2025: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Water soluble polymers are chemical compounds, which on account of their dissolving, dispersing and swelling properties, have number of applications in various end use industries. The wastewater treatment and oil and gas recovering industries holds major share in the usage of water soluble polymers in the United States. Moreover, different types of water soluble polymers are used in food industry, personal care products and pharmaceuticals, etc. However, expanding food & beverages sector, increasing water treatment activities in addition to boom in the shale gas recovery are expected to steer the United States water soluble polymers market. On the basis of types, US water soluble polymers market has been segmented into polyacrylamide (PAM), guar gum, gelatin, cellulose ether, and others (Including polyvinyl alcohols, polyacrylic acids and casein). In 2015, polyacrylamide held the largest share in the US water soluble polymers market because of its wide usage in wastewater treatment and oil & gas industries. Additionally, polyacrylamide is also used in paper and pulp industries.

According to"US Water Soluble Polymers Market By Type, By Application, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2025", the US water soluble polymers market is expected to cross US$11 billion by 2025,on the back of growing demands for municipal and industrial wastewater treatment, increased oil and gas recovery using drilling techniques, pharmaceuticals and pulp & paper industries from different regions across the United States. The boost in the need for water and wastewater treatment, shale gas development in North America region, increased use of nutraceutical products in the United States on account of rising health awareness, and booming food & beverages sector in different regions of the country are set to increase the demand for water soluble polymers and their end use products in the United States.Additionally, development in the region's pharmaceutical industries coupled with abundant crude oil reserves on account of shale gas development in North America, government initiatives for infrastructure development in the region and growing food & beverages industry are set to increase the demand for water soluble polymers in the United States. Over the coming years, wastewater treatment industry would continue to dominate the US water soluble polymers market on account of increasing use of coagulants and flocculants. US water soluble polymers market is controlled by these major players, namely-Ashland Inc., SNF Holding Co. and Kemira Chemicals, Inc. in the United States. Other major players in the US water soluble polymers market includes Kuraray America Inc., E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co. and BASF Corporation."US Water Soluble Polymers Market By Type, By Application, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2025" report elaborates following aspects related to water soluble polymers market.

US Water Soluble Polymers Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Polyacrylamide, Guar Gum, Cellulose Ether, Gelatin and Others);By Application (Water and Wastewater Treatment, Oil & Gas, Paper Making, Food & Beverages and Others)

Policy & Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Table of Content:

1.Product Overview

2.Research Methodology

3.Analyst View

4.US Water Soluble Polymers Market Outlook

4.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

4.2.Market Share & Forecast

4.3.US Water Soluble Polymers Market Attractiveness Analysis

5.United States Polyacrylamide Market Outlook

5.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2.Market Share & Forecast

6.United States Guar Gum Market Outlook

6.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2.Market Share & Forecast

7.United States Gelatin Market Outlook

7.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2.Market Share & Forecast

8.United States Cellulose Ether Market Outlook

8.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2.Market Share & Forecast

9.Pricing Analysis

10.Market Dynamics

10.1.Drivers

10.2.Challenges

11.Market Trends and Developments

12.Trade Analysis

13.Policy & Regulatory Landscape

14.United States Economic Profile

15.Competitive Landscape

15.1.Competition Benchmarking

15.2.Competitive Landscape

16.Strategic Recommendations

