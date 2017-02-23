Arena Solutions Honored In 2017 With Its 2nd Consecutive Golden Mousetrap Award

Company Recognized for Unique Cloud-based Product Development Platform that Unites Engineering, Quality, and Operations in Creation of Innovative Connected Products

FOSTER CITY, California, Feb. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Solutions, pioneer of a cloud-based all-in-one product development platform that unites PLM, ALM, supply chain collaboration and QMS, today announced that it has been awarded its second consecutive Golden Mousetrap Award from Design News. Winners were named at the annual awards ceremony held in conjunction with Pacific Design & Manufacturing event in Anaheim, Calif. on February 7, 2017. Now in its 16th year, the Golden Mousetrap Awards were created by Design News to acknowledge and recognize American people, companies, and technologies driving innovation in the industry.

Arena provides a comprehensive, cloud-based product development platform that unites all engineering, quality, and operations disciplines in the creation of innovative connected products. In the Fall of 2016, the company added ALM (application lifecycle management) capabilities with Arena Verify, which provides requirements, issue, bug and hardware defect management in a holistic product development solution that offers a unique combination of PLM, ALM, supply chain collaboration and quality management (QMS).

"Arena pioneered cloud-based PLM, and, over the past two years, we've rapidly increased the breadth and capabilities of our interdisciplinary solution," said Kent Killmer, vice president of marketing at Arena Solutions. "Today, we offer an all-in-one product development platform that's delivered as a service. OEMs can gain complete control over their complex bill of materials, supply chain, quality and manufacturing. This recognition from Design News comes at a time when OEMs are working to integrate IoT functionality into their products and are searching for solutions like Arena's that are powerful enough to manage the development and manufacturing of complex products, yet still easy to use, affordable and capable of shrinking time to market."

About Arena Solutions

Arena, the inventor of cloud PLM, provides an all-in-one product development platform that unites PLM, ALM, supply chain collaboration, and QMS for the design and manufacture of complex electronics. With Arena, electrical, mechanical, software and firmware engineers can collaborate with manufacturing and quality teams to manage their bill of materials, facilitate engineering change orders, and speed prototyping. As a result, Arena customers can better meet standards while they ensure regulatory compliance, improve training management, reduce costs, increase quality, and collapse time to market.Arena has been ranked a Top 10 PLM provider and won the coveted Design News Golden Mousetrap Award in 2016 and 2017. For more information, please visit http://www.arenasolutions.com.

