Copenhagen, 2017-02-23 19:07 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, GN Store Nord has received information that NN Group N.V. has increased its holdings of GN shares. NN Group N.V. thereby holds more than 5% of the share capital and the voting rights.



Peter Justesen VP - Investor Relations & Treasury GN Store Nord A/S Tel: +45 45 75 87 16



https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=616837