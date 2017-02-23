Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market & Clinical Innovation Outlook 2022: Focus on Melanoma, Leukemia Brain Tumor & Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate, Cervical, Gastric & Renal Cancers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market & Clinical Innovation Outlook 2022" report to their offering.

The report Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market & Clinical Innovation Outlook 2022 is an inclusive report which covers the current and future opportunities for the personalized cancer vaccines and its varied inclinations in oncology. The report throws a light over the clinical relevance of personalized forms and identifies the risk and commercial aspects along with the potential outcome for the success of personalized cancer vaccines in the upcoming future directions.

Oncological segment has gained a great momentum with the advent of modern technologies and the better equipped sequencing methodology. Over the past years, there has been gradual paradigm shift from traditional medicine and accelerated acceptance towards the precision medication. Physicians are opting for the personalization of the medicines according to the genomic makeup of the patient.



During the last decade, great efforts have been made to develop immunotherapeutic approaches for the treatment of malignant diseases as alternatives to traditional chemotherapy and radiotherapy. A quintessential goal of immunotherapy in cancer is treatment with vaccines that elicit potent anti-tumor immune responses without side effects. The upsurge of immunotherapeutics in oncology is remarkable and the trail towards getting personalized is in future trends. With the development of the pharmacogenomics and genome mapping resolutions towards human genome are making personalized vaccines to be more efficacious. The platform for the personalization of vaccines had been built by the human genome project.



Geographically, the acceptance of personalization is greater in the western world as both the new and old vaccine approaches towards the cancer are transforming the landscape of the major markets of western world including US, Western Europe and Japan. In contrary the concept is less influential in the low and middle income countries. Nevertheless, in the upcoming time the improvement will surely administer the challenges of cost and distribution which will aid the personalization in the Asia-Pacific regions.



The personalized cancer vaccine will be beneficial to the patients as the treatment will be generated personally for the individual which will target the fundamental driver of their disease while also potentially avoiding toxicity. In terms of cost and savings the payers found personalization to be attractive as mechanism to control usage of expensive drugs and can avoid the wasteful expenditure on treatments that are ineffective.



In contrary, it also provides better future opportunities for pharmaceuticals too although there are several challenges and unmet needs which has to be defined first. Many pharmaceutical companies have calculated the improvised vision for the right drug, right patient and the right time. This concept saves the resources, time and provides ample opportunities to achieve substantial medications for the investors.



The future potential of personalized cancer vaccines for the detection, management and preventing diseases is primarily dependent on the ongoing genomic projects, merging translational medicines and advances in personal genetic testing and developing targeted therapy. Such innovative therapies are also welcomed by the physicians as these approaches minimize the trial and error diagnosis and treatment. The personalized cancer vaccine will be beneficial to the patients as the treatment will be generated personally for the individual which will target the fundamental driver of their disease while also potentially avoiding toxicity. In terms of cost and savings the payers found personalization to be attractive as mechanism to control usage of expensive drugs and can avoid the wasteful expenditure on treatments that are ineffective.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Personalized Vaccine: Trail Towards Cancer

1.1 Prologue to Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy

1.2 Advent of Personalized Cancer Vaccine



2. Perception of Personalized Vaccinomics

2.1 Genetic Heterogeneity by HLA System

2.2 Genesis of Tumor Neoantigens



3. Identification of Tumor Neoantigens

3.1 Conventional Methodologies

3.2 Next Genome Sequencing Approach



4. Development of Personalized Vaccines

4.1 Development Process of Personal Cancer Vaccine

4.2 Economic Aspects of Personalized Cancer Vaccine



5. Mechanism of Personalized Vaccines

5.1 Rationale of Personal Cancer Vaccine

5.2 Neoantigens & Immune Interactions



6. Application of Neoantigens in Therapeutics

6.1 Adoptive T Cell Therapy

6.2 Checkpoint Blockade



7. Categories of Personalized Cancer Vaccines

7.1 Personalized Peptide Vaccination (PPV)

7.2 DNA Cancer Vaccines

7.3 RNA Based Vaccines

7.4 Dendritic Cell Vaccines

7.5 Whole Tumor Cell Vaccines

7.6 Recombinant Virus Vaccines



8. Biomarkers for Personalized Vaccines

8.1 Pharmacogenomic Biomarkers

8.2 Prognostic & Predictive Biomarkers

8.3 Immune Checkpoint Biomarkers



9. Personalized Vaccines for Varied Cancers

9.1 Melanoma

9.2 Lung Cancer

9.3 Breast Cancer

9.4 Colorectal Cancer

9.5 Leukemia

9.6 Prostate cancer

9.7 Cervical Cancer

9.8 Gastric Cancer

9.9 Brain Tumor

9.10 Renal Cancer



10. Pharmacogenomics of Personalization

10.1 Pharmacogenomics towards Genomic Polymorphism

10.2 Somatic Mutations in Cancer Pharmacogenomics

10.3 Applications of Pharmacogenomics



11. Personalized Vaccines Market Overview

11.1 Market Trends Towards Therapeutic Personalization

11.2 Mergers & Acquisitions for Personalized Therapy



12. Global Personalized Vaccines Market Dynamics

12.1 Personalization Growth Drivers

12.1.1 Increasing Cancer Incidences

12.1.2 Cancer Heterogenetic Environment

12.1.3 High Level of Specificity

12.1.4 Government Initiatives

12.1.5 Reduced Genome Sequencing Cost & Time

12.1.6 Sustained Level of Innovation

12.2 Personalization Major Challenges



13. Global Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market Future Aspects



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Advaxis Inc.

14.2 Avax Technologies

14.3 BioNtech

14.4 Celldex

14.5 Genentech Inc.

14.6 Genocea

14.7 ISA Pharmaceuticals

14.8 Merck & Co.

14.9 Moderna

14.10 Neon Therapeutics



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t6jcgt/personalized

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716