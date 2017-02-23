Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2017/Ethernity-Networks/
|Company:
|Ethernity Networks
|Booth/Stand:
|2E60
|Event:
| Mobile World Congress 2017
Feb 27 Mar 2, 2017
Barcelona, ES
|Web:
|
http://www.ethernitynet.com/
|LinkedIn:
|
https://www.linkedin.com/company/48845
About Ethernity Networks
At MWC-2017, Ethernity Networks exibits the live demo of VNF offloading at IMA Stand 2E60, Hall 2. The company announces integration of OpenStack and ENET SW on Ethernity's All-Programmable Intelligent ACE-NIC platform that is fully controlled by OpenFlow, and ENET 5Gynamic, the new portfolio of Flow Processors, to support 5G architecture requirements for agile changes and mobility. Ethernity Networks develops and provides System-on-Chip solutions, carrier grade Fabric Flow Processors for telecommunication and data communication platforms enabling the Programmable Network™. Ethernity Networks' products target SND&NFV, 5G, Broadband Access, Mobile Backhaul, Metro Ethernet, and data-centers.
