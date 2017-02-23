UAE Tire Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Despite being impacted by falling oil prices and uncertainties prevailing across neighbouring countries, automobile market in the UAE grew during 2011-2015. As per OICA, motorization rate (for passenger cars and commercial vehicles) in the UAE stood at 216 vehicles per 1,000 people as of 2014.This is projected to drive demand for tires in the country in the coming years as well. Increasing sales of vehicles and expanding vehicle fleet size is projected to pump growth in replacement demand for tires in the country during 2016-2021. Rising purchasing power of citizens and increasing infrastructure development projects is fueling tire sales in the country. On account of hot climatic conditions in the country, replacement period of tires is shorter. Further, due to absence of tire manufacturing in the country, demand for tires in the UAE is addressed through mainly imports.

According to"UAE Tire Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2021", demand for tires in the UAE grew at a CAGR of over 5% during 2011. Increasing construction activities, growing urbanization, booming tourism sector and increasing per capita GDP are driving adoption of new tire technologies in the country. Further, passenger car tire segment dominated demand for tires in the country and the segment is anticipated to continue dominating the UAE tire market through 2021. Although, Chinese branded tires are extremely popular in the country due to their cheaper prices, few of the major flagship tire brands operating in the country include Michelin, Pirelli, Goodyear and Bridgestone."UAE Tire Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2021"report elaborates following aspects of tire market in the UAE:

UAE Tire Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car Tires, Medium and Heavy Commercial Tires, Light Commercial Vehicle Tires, Off-The-Road (OTR) Tires &Two-Wheeler Tires), By Radial Vs Bias, By Online Vs Offline

Policy & Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Recommendations

Report Methodology:

The information contained in this report is based on both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with vehicle manufactures, tire companies, distributors, retailers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

Table of Content:

1.Product Overview

2.Research Methodology

3.Analyst View

4.UAE Tire Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.UAE Passenger Car Tire Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2.Market Share & Forecast

5.3.Prominent Tire Sizes

6.UAE Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook

6.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2.Market Share & Forecast

6.3.Prominent Tire Sizes

7.UAE Light Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook

7.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2.Market Share & Forecast

7.3.Prominent Tire Sizes

8.UAE Off-The-Road (OTR) Tire Market Outlook

8.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2.Market Share & Forecast

8.3.Prominent Tire Sizes

9.UAE Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook

9.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

9.2.Market Share & Forecast

10.Import-Export Analysis

11.Market Dynamics

11.1.Drivers

11.2.Challenges

12.Market Trends & Developments

13.Policy & Regulatory Landscape

14.UAE Economic Profile

15.Competitive Landscape

16.Strategic Recommendations

