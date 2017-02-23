VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD)

The Canadian technology sector got a boost today through an investment of $2.75 million from the Government of Canada that will help further develop and commercialize an innovative art reprographic technology. The funding was announced by the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada.

This investment will help Arius Technology to further develop its 3D painting digitization platform, called Arius3D, which uses a laser scanner and robotics system to simultaneously reproduce both the colour and the relief of paintings. This will allow museums, art historians, and artists to reproduce and create paintings down to the final brushstroke.

This funding supports innovative western-based companies that develop cutting-edge technology, create jobs, and spur the economy.

Support for Arius3D is one of several successful projects announced under the Western Innovation (WINN) Initiative. The program provides $100 million in repayable contributions to small- and medium-sized enterprises in Western Canada. Eligible companies can apply for funding to support activities that move ideas to market more quickly.

"Canadian companies like Arius Technology Inc. are working hard to bring their innovative services to market. The Government of Canada is proud to support this project that will develop and commercialize new technology for the creative arts industry. It is through organizations like Arius that promote economic growth and create high-quality jobs in Canada."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"This repayable investment from the Government of Canada will enable Arius Technology to lead the transformation of the multi-billion dollar fine art industry from its 2D past into a 3D future, changing the way people from around the world experience art."

- Paul Lindahl, President & CEO, Arius Technology Inc.

