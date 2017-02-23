NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- HealthiNation, a leading provider of mobile videos for health, food and fitness announced the addition of two key executives; Lauren Gelman as Editor-in-Chief and Mike Henderson as Chief Technology Officer. In addition, the company reintroduced its consumer-facing web and mobile site http://www.healthination.com, providing prominent search capabilities and expanded video titles for easier access to its collection of award-winning and medically accredited videos. HealthiNation videos are available to its viewers free on HealthiNation.com and all its social platforms.

Lauren Gelman, HealthiNation's new Editor-in-Chief, is a 13-year veteran of health and wellness programming, holding prominent editorial roles at such leading brands as Everyday Health, Prevention magazine, Parents.com, Shape, iVillage and Family Circle magazine. Most recently, Gelman was the Executive Digital Director at Reader's Digest, a Trusted Media Brands, Inc. company whose brands garner 53 million unique online visitors and 40 million print readers per month. She received her Masters of Science in journalism and Bachelor of Science in journalism from Northwestern University.

"We're thrilled to have Lauren join HealthiNation as Editor-in-Chief and bring her editorial vision, track record of growing brands and keen understanding of health trends," said Michael O'Donnell, HealthiNation's Chief Executive Officer. "Combining Lauren's editorial sensibility with our Chief Medical Editor, Dr. Preeti Parikh and our talented video production team will be a dynamic combination."

"I'm excited to take on the Editor-in-Chief role at HealthiNation and broadcast our dynamic and compelling health content to much larger audiences, using all the distribution platforms available to us," said Gelman.

Mike Henderson, HealthiNation's new Chief Technology Officer is a 15-year veteran of highly scalable consumer technology and services, including International Securities Exchange, Direct Edge and most recently as Chief Technology Officer at Influenster, a popular social media marketing and product reviews site featuring 11 million product reviews. A graduate of Cornell University with a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science, Henderson was named "Best Technology Manager, 2016" by Tech in Motion, New York.

"Mike has made an immediate impact on HealthiNation with his technical stewardship of the redesign and relaunch of HealthiNation this month and staging of new products and new distribution partners soon to be coming online," said O'Donnell. "We look forward to drawing on his experiences in building fast, consumer friendly mobile experiences."

"Whether you're consuming our health videos on HealthiNation.com, our social platforms or on OTT devices like Roku, we want the user experience to be seamless, fast and fun," said Henderson.

