Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal meat grinder and mincer marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists ten other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170223006349/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global meat grinder and mincer market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global meat grinder and mincer market for 2017-2021 provides detailed industry analysis based on product placement (floor standing models and countertop models), end-users (supermarkets and supercenters, butcher shops and slaughter houses, and restaurants and hotels), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW).

"The global meat grinder and mincer market size is projected to reach USD 1.830 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period. The increasing consumption of minced meat preparations among consumers from the food industry is one of the key driving factors of the market," says Manu Gowda, one of the lead analysts at Technavio.

Competitive vendor landscape

The key players in the global meat grinder and mincer market are competing based on various parameters such as improved product designs, prices, volumes of production, and ease of operations. Vendors such as Hobart and Paul KOLBE are providing meat grinders and mincers with better designs and durability. Also, vendors such as Braher International and Hobart are providing the reverse switch feature, designed to tackle the clogging of meat during the grinding process. The competition is intensifying with an increase in the number of end-users requiring meat grinders and mincers. This is resulting in vendors shifting their focus towards offering appliances with advanced features to gain a competitive edge.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56670

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Top five vendors in the global meat grinder and mincer market

BIRO Manufacturing Company

BIRO Manufacturing Company specializes in manufacturing meat processing equipment; its various equipment segment includes meat saws, tenderizers, chicken cutters, vacuum tumblers, horizontal slicers, and meat grinders. The company manufactures its products in the US.

Butcher Roy Machines International

Butcher Roy Machines International majorly caters to slaughterhouses, butcher shops, restaurants, and convenience stores. It provides various segments of the meat processing equipment, which include meat band saws, meat flakers, meat mincers, ovens, and meat grinders. The company has its manufacturing unit in the US.

Hobart

Hobart has a wide range of product lines under different segments, such as commercial dishwashers, cooking equipment, and food preparation. Its meat grinders and mincers are available under the food preparation segment. The company caters to food service establishments, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Sirman

Sirman has a large number of product segments, which include blenders, blast chillers, juicers, mincers, ovens, fryers, and meat grinders. The company offers more than 15 models of meat grinders and provides both countertop and floor standing models made specifically for different end-user segments.

Paul KOLBE

Paul KOLBE provides its meat processing equipment to various end-user segments, such as butcher shops, supermarkets, and industrial cutting-plants. It provides band saws, meat mincers, and portioning solutions to the end-user segments. The company offers more than six models of the meat grinder and mincer in both the countertop and floor standing models.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Processed Meat Market 2017-2021

Global Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market 2017-2021

Processed Meat Market in the US 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like lab equipmenthealth and wellness, and outdoor gear. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170223006349/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com