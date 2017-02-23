

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meeting with top executives from two dozen manufacturing companies, President Donald Trump on Thursday renewed his pledge to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.



Trump told reporters the U.S. has lost one-third of its manufacturing jobs since NAFTA and claimed 70,000 factories had closed since China joined the World Trade Organization.



'So you say, what are we doing?' Trump said. 'My administration's policies and regulatory reform, tax reform, trade policies will return significant manufacturing jobs to our country.'



'Everything is going to be based on bringing our jobs back, the good jobs, the real jobs,' he added. 'They've left, and they're coming back. They have to come back.'



Trump did not reveal any specific job creation policies but praised companies like Intel (INTC), Ford (F), General Motors (GM), and Walmart (WMT) for recent announcements of increased investment in the U.S.



Trump was also critical of U.S. trade deficits with other nations around the world, including a $70 billion trade deficit with Mexico.



'It's unsustainable. We're not going to let it happen. Can't let it happen,' Trump said. 'We're going to have a good relationship with Mexico, I hope. And if we don't, we don't. But we can't let that happen.'



The president's remarks about relations with Mexico come as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is visiting the country and is set to meet with President Enrique Peña Nieto.



Participants at the meeting included CEOs from Ford, Caterpillar (CAT), General Electric (GE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), 3M (MMM), and U.S. Steel (X).



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX