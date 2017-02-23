CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - The Illinois Technology Association (ITA) today announced the inaugural Chicago Tech Summit, presented by Enova International. On May 10, 2017, at the Chicago History Museum, the ITA will bring together an exclusive group of innovators, executives, entrepreneurs and influencers to tackle technology trends that are having an impact on the local ecosystem and showcase how some of Chicago's best technology companies are scaling their businesses.

The first of its kind event will focus on increasing collaboration amongst Chicago's growth stage technology firms. The most interesting innovations are found where disciplines, industries, and cultures intersect. The Chicago Tech Summit was designed to spur those innovations forward here in Chicago.

"There is a lack of opportunity in Chicago for established executives to come together with their peers to collaborate on how to move our tech community forward," said Fred Hoch, Executive Chairman of the ITA. "The Chicago Tech Summit is an opportunity to showcase the power a collaborative community can have on the growth of Chicago's tech businesses."

"Enova is a Chicago fintech leader that has never strayed far from its roots as an innovative tech startup," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "We are proud to be a presenting sponsor for this inaugural event that will help grow and evolve Chicago's tech ecosystem."

Sessions include:

Insights on how start-up and growth-stage companies can partner with Chicago's traditional industries to advance B2B innovation;

In-depth look at future tech trends and the role that Chicago companies are taking in defining those industries;

Insider view of the state of venture investment in Chicago

For more information and to request an invite, visit chitechsummit.com.

Sponsors of the Chicago Tech Summit include presenting sponsor, Enova, and silver sponsors Leopardo and Silicon Valley Bank.

About ITA

The Illinois Technology Association (ITA) scales Illinois tech companies. With innovative resources that connect members to the local tech ecosystem, build their talent networks and create visibility for their brands, ITA is growing the local tech community. Founded in 2005 and supporting 500+ growth and late stage tech companies, ITA has a rich history of driving business forward. For more information, visit illinoistech.org, follow @ITAbuzz on Twitter or find us on LinkedIn.

