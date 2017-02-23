

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures jumped to the highest in three months, following comments from the Federal Reserve that traders considered dovish on interest rates.



The minutes of the most recent Fed meeting showed policy makers expect to raise rates fairly soon, but possibly not until May or June instead of March.



Gold for April gained $18.10, or 1.5%, to settle at $1,251.40 an ounce.



First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits saw a modest increase in the week ended February 18th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The report said initial jobless claims rose to 244,000, an increase of 6,000 from the previous week's revised level of 238,000.



