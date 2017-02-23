Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal metal matrix components marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists six other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The research study by Technavio on the global metal matrix components (MMCs) market for 2017-2021 provides detailed industry analysis based on product type (refractory matrix composites and nickel matrix composites), application (ground transportation, electronics and thermal management, and aerospace), and geography (North America, APAC, and ROW).

"The global metal matrix composites market size is projected to reach 10.8 kilotons by 2021, growing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The use of metal matrix composites in the manufacture automotive components is one of the key drivers of the market," says Mahitha Mallishetty, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for metals and minerals research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global MMCs market is consolidated, with six prominent vendors accounting for over two-thirds of the overall revenue, leading to intense competition in the market. To meet the growing demand from the transportation and aerospace industries, major vendors are expected to form joint ventures and partnerships during the forecast period. Vendors are also actively expanding their existing production lines and are constructing new production facilities to cater to the increased demand, leading to a strong foothold in the global market.

Top five vendors in the global metal matrix components market

3M

3M operates through four operating business segments: industrial, safety and graphics, electronics and energy, and others. The company offers MMCs such as aluminum composites, which are used in continuous wires, tubes, rings, and rods. These products are lightweight and corrosion resistant, have high longitudinal strength, and high stiffness.

CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies offers advanced material solutions that have applications in high-speed trains, wind turbines, and electric cars. The company provides advanced material solutions to the power generation, electronics, and automotive industries. It supplies MMCs for use in motor controllers in high-speed electric trains, hybrid and electric vehicles, subway cars, and wind turbines.

GKN Sinter Metals

GKN Sinter Metals supplies metal powder precision components to commercial vehicles, lawn and garden, home appliances, and power tools markets. The company's offerings include metal and powder forged components, self-lubricating bearings, and powder metal injection holdings.

Materion

Materion is an engineering material manufacturing company. The company's key product offerings include precious and non-precious specialty metals, plated metal systems, and specialty coatings. It caters to end-user markets such as automotive electronics, consumer electronics, defense and science, and energy. The key service offerings of the company are analysis and testing, engineering and design support, fabrication services, and material recycling and reclamation.

Santier

Santier manufactures refractory metals, alloys, and composites. It has established its presence in coating, power distribution and transmission, thermal process, medical technology, electronics, and aviation and defense industries. The company offers Densimet and Inermet, and Sparkal.

