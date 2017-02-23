Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Stretchable Electronics Market Forecasts from 2016 to 2021" report to their offering.

The Stretchable Electronics Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 106.18% during the forecast period to reach the market size from US$4.687 billion in 2015 to US$360.069 billion by 2021.

Stretchable electronics are the combination of electronic devices and the circuit that are stretchable in nature while retaining their functionality intact.

Growth in the consumer electronics market, increased utilization of organic solar cells, extensive research to increase stretchability of material and miniaturization of electronic products for better operational speed are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Advantages such as light weight, high performance, and low manufacturing cost also contribute to market growth. Wearable communication devices, bio-integrated circuits, and robotic sensory skin are some of the applications of these electronics.

The Stretchable Electronics market has been segmented on the basis of the type of component and end user industry. Under component: Circuit, Polymer, Battery and others have been covered. Whereas under application, the market is segmented into: consumer electronics, healthcare, aerospace and defense, communication and technology, and automotive, among others. A detailed comprehensive forecast with analysis has also been covered as part of this section.

Key industry players profiled as part of this section are DuPont, Philips, Adidas AG, 3M, PARC, Cambrios, Bodymedia, and MC10.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Stretchable Electronics Market Forecast by Component (US billion)

6. Stretchable Electronics Market Forecast by End User Industry (US$ billion)

7. Stretchable Electronics Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

8. Competitive Intelligence

9. Company Profiles'

DuPont

Philips

Adidas AG

3M

PARC

Cambrios

Bodymedia

MC10

