sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 23.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

171,50 Euro		-0,168
-0,10 %
WKN: 851399 ISIN: US4592001014 Ticker-Symbol: IBM 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
171,43
172,12
21:59
171,33
172,02
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
3M COMPANY
3M COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
3M COMPANY175,95+0,17 %
HITACHI LTD5,346-0,78 %
HP INC16,60+7,86 %
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION171,50-0,10 %