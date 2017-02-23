Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Data Center Cooling Market Forecasts from 2016 to 2021" report to their offering.

Europe Data Center Cooling Market is estimated to grow from US$1.572 billion in 2015 to US$3.017 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 11.47% over the forecast period.

Rising adoption of cloud computing drives the need for additional data center setup which is boosting the demand for data center cooling systems. Moreover, growing amount of big data flow across various enterprises leads to increased heat density in data centers is also augmenting the demand for data center cooling systems in European countries.

Owing to availability of skilled labor for various operations in a data center cooling system in Europe coupled with technological advancements, the region has adopted green data center technologies. Stricter environmental safety and energy-efficiency regulations in Europe will bolster the growth of data center cooling market in the region during the forecast period.

Europe Data Center Cooling market has been segmented on the basis of solutions, enterprise size, end users, industry verticals, and geography. By solutions, segmentation has been done as air conditioners, chillers, economizers, cooling towers, and others.

By enterprise size, segmentation has been done as small, medium, and large.

The market has further been segmented by end users as colocation service providers, cloud service providers, and enterprise.

The segmentation has also been done as industry verticals as banking and financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, communication and technology, energy, education, government, media and entertainment, and others.

Key five industry participants profiled as part of this section are IBM, Hitachi, 3M, HP, and Coolcentric.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Europe Data Center Cooling Market Forecast by Solutions (US$ billion)

6. Europe Data Center Cooling Market Forecast by Enterprise Size (US$ billion)

7. Europe Data Center Cooling Market Forecast by End Users (US$ billion)

8. Europe Data Center Cooling Market Forecast by Industry Verticals (US$ billion)

9. Europe Data Center Cooling Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

10. Competitive Intelligence

11. Company Profiles

IBM

Hitachi

3M

HP

Coolcentric

