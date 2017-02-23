RESTON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- Intermarkets, the media company connecting advertisers and consumers through its portfolio of high-quality, influential websites, today announced that Washingtonian Magazine recognized the company as one of the top 50 great places to work in the Washington, D.C. area. Washingtonian's 50 Great Places to Work was determined by several factors, including financial stability, great work/life balance, opportunities to learn and grow and commitment to charity and community.

"Intermarkets has created a work environment that is equal parts challenging and rewarding," said Kevin Lucido, founder and CEO of Intermarkets. "The Washingtonian's recognition of what we have achieved demonstrates that our team feels valued for the contributions that they make to our business' growth."

Companies were selected to the 2016-2017 Washingtonian Great Places to Work after review of nearly 200 companies and more than 8,000 employee surveys.

Intermarkets' extended holiday breaks and quarterly bonuses were highlighted in employees' surveys. The company pays 100 percent of health care premiums for employees and their families. There are free healthy snack options and regular team building activities, in the office and off-site. Intermarkets commits to professional growth by offering trainings and assistance with tuition.

To date, Intermarkets has received national recognition for its company culture from Advertising Age, having been included in that publication's 2016 50 Best Places to Work.

Intermarkets is a media company connecting advertisers and consumers through our portfolio of high-quality, influential websites. These sites attract more than 30 million unique viewers per month, driving over one billion page views. Advertisers are empowered to reach our mature, affluent and educated readers throughout this portfolio via carefully selected and vetted digital advertising solutions.

Founded in 1997, Intermarkets is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. It has been honored for its revenue growth on the Inc. 5000 list seven times and recognized as a Best Place to Work by AdAge in 2016.

