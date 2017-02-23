Proto Labs CEO Vicki Holt Joins the Manufacturing Leadership Council's Board of Governors

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan's Manufacturing Leadership Council, the foremost global business network for senior industrial executives, announces the election of President and CEO of Proto Labs, Inc. Vicki M. Holt, to the Manufacturing Leadership Council's Board of Governors.

In a unanimous vote, the Board, which steers the Manufacturing Leadership Council, approved the nomination late last month. With this appointment, the Board of Governors now includes 19 members from organizations representing the full ecosystem of the manufacturing industry, from large global manufacturers, to small and medium companies, as well as leading academic institutions.

"We are delighted to welcome Vicki Holt to the Board of Governors," said Co-founder of the Manufacturing Leadership Council,David R. Brousell. "Vicki brings not only a wealth of manufacturing experience to the Board, but also a future-focused vision on what it is going to take for leaders to succeed in the digital age."

Holthas more than 34 years of senior-level experience with world class manufacturing companies.She is now President and CEO of Proto Labs, a leading online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short run production. Operating in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, Proto Labs provides "Real Parts, Really Fast" to product developers worldwide who are under increasing pressure to bring their finished products to market faster than their competition. An active member of the Manufacturing Leadership Council, Holt also serves as a member of the Board of Directors for the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), Waste Management in Houston, TX, and Watlow Electric in St. Louis, MO.

"I'm honored to join this esteemed Board and look forward to collaborating with leaders across the manufacturing ecosystem to help shape the future of our industry," added Holt. "The Manufacturing Leadership Council truly values the importance that embracing and advancing Manufacturing 4.0 has on manufacturing's growth and success."

About the Manufacturing Leadership Council

The Manufacturing Leadership Council's mission is to enable manufacturing executives to achieve transformational growth for themselves, their companies, and the industry at large through enlightened leadership. In support of this, the Council focuses on the intersection of advanced technologies and the business, identifying growth and improvement opportunities in the operation, organization and leadership of manufacturing enterprises along their journey to Manufacturing 4.0. The Council delivers thought leadership, networking, and services around a member-defined set of Critical Issues that are shaping the future of manufacturing, including an invitation-only executive organization of over 750 members; the annual Manufacturing Leadership Summit; the Manufacturing Leadership Awards; and the thought-leading Manufacturing Leadership Journal.

The Manufacturing Leadership Board of Governors

The Manufacturing Leadership Board of Governors comprises senior executives and industry experts at leading manufacturing, academic and research organizations around the world including Ford Motor Company, Lockheed Martin, Proter & Gamble, Cisco Systems, the Advanced Manufacturing Robotics Instutute, Germany's SmartFactory Technology Initiative, Lexmark International, Dell Computer, Premio Foods, Virtex Enterprises, S&S Hinge, Graphicast, MIT, UCLA, the University of Cincinatti, the University of Cambridge's Insitute for Manufacturing (IfM), and Frost & Sullivan.

For more information, visit www.ManufacturingLeadershipCommunity.com/about-us

