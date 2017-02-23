During the fourth quarter of 2016 Pro Kapital continued the construction works of the new T1 shopping and entertainment centre in Tallinn, which is the Company's largest single-object development project. In November the financing agreement was signed with TSSP, a leading global credit platform of TPG, with approximately $19 billion in assets under management. The total volume of the financing agreement is 65 million euros to fully fund T1 shopping and entertainment centre project to be opened in October 2018. Active negotiations with several local and international retail operators were carried on. The Company continued development activities also in Kliversala residential quarter in Riga and residential development projects - Šaltiniu Namai in Vilnius and Kristiine City in Tallinn, Tondi.



In Vilnius by the issuing of the present report 38 apartments out of 44 in building K4-1 have been handed over to the clients. In January 2017, after the reporting period the construction works for the 2nd stage residential buildings were started, and the signing of preliminary agreements based on 44 reservations has been initiated.



In Tallinn, Tondi quarter, the Company has completed three apartment buildings where 77 apartments out of 93 have been handed over to the clients. Presales continued also for the 4th building with 8 presale agreements signed and presales were launched also for building Marsi 6, historical building, that will be renovated into a special design loft apartments. The start has been successful with 24 presale agreements out of 45 flats signed. The construction works were completed for converting a historical barrack on Tondi 53 land plot into an office building where starting from 1 September the head office of the Company is located. On 1 November the architectural competition was launched for Kalasadam area with the deadline for entries on 1 February 2017. On 20 February 2017, after the reporting period, the winning project "Kesk-küla" was announced out from 11 submitted entries, the author of which is Kadarik Tüür Arhitektid OÜ.



In Riga, the construction works for the first residential building in Kliversala project were continued and 7 presale agreements have been signed out of 47 flats in total. The projecting works were continued also for Tallinas Residential Complex.



During the twelve months the Company completed two tranches of emission of bonds with the total issue price of 16 003 059 euros. The proceeds are mainly planned for the development projects of the Company.



At the end of reporting period the Company recorded net revenue of 20,7 million euros, increase of 13% as compared to 18,3 million euros in the same period in 2015. Revenues have increased mostly in real estate segment. This segment is influenced by completion of the buildings as revenues are recoded at the moment notary deed of sales is concluded. The net result remained negative due to high financial costs. Recorded net losses of 2,6 million euros for 2016 were 30% higher as compared to 2,0 million euros losses in the same period last year as a result of increased interest costs.



Net operating result during twelve months decreased by 0,06 million euros (4%) compared to the reference period, totalling to profit of 1,36 million euros (2015 12 months profit of 1,42 million euros). Net operating result for the fourth quarter was profit of 0,8 million euros (2015 Q4: profit of 2,3 million euros). Net result for the fourth quarter was loss of 0,2 million euros (2015 Q4: profit of 0,8 million euros).







Key financial figures







2016 12M 2015 12M 2016 Q4 2015 Q4 Revenue, th EUR 20 652 18 322 4 475 5 411 Gross profit, th EUR 6 054 4 448 1 424 1 121 Gross profit, % 29% 24% 32% 21% Operating result, th EUR 1 361 1 424 798 2 330 Operating result, % 7% 8% 18% 43% Net result, th EUR -2 605 -2 010 -235 823 Net result, % -13% -11% -5% 15% Earnings per share, EUR -0,05 -0,04 0 0,02 31.12.2016 31.12.2015 Total Assets, th EUR 143 984 130 323 Total Liabilities, th EUR 62 360 46 891 Total Equity, th EUR 81 624 83 432 Debt/ Equity 0,76 0,56 Return on Assets, % -1,9% -1,5% Return on Equity, % -3,2% -2,4% Net asset value per share, EUR 1,51 1,54







Consolidated interim statements of financial position in thousands of euros 31.12.2016 31.12.2015 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 5 382 6 392 Current receivables 4 475 1 608 Inventories 14 144 12 438 ----------------------- Total Current Assets 24 001 20 438 Non-Current Assets Non-current receivables 42 48 Property, plant and equipment 18 226 17 103 Investment property 101 440 92 457 Intangible assets 275 277 ----------------------- Total Non-Current Assets 119 983 109 885 TOTAL ASSETS 143 984 130 323 in thousands of euros 31.12.2016 31.12.2015 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Current debt 8 261 8 004 Customer advances 2 226 1 692 Current payables 8 502 5 103 Taxes payable 547 264 Short-term provisions 5 87 ----------------------- Total Current Liabilities 19 541 15 150 Non-Current Liabilities Long-term debt 38 040 27 054 Other long-term liabilities 804 837 Deferred income tax liability 3 610 3 503 Long-term provisions 365 347 ----------------------- Total Non-Current Liabilities 42 819 31 741 TOTAL LIABILITIES 62 360 46 891 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital in nominal value 10 854 10 841 Paid in capital 1 816 1 669 Statutory reserve 1 082 1 082 Revaluation reserve 9 462 9 462 Retained earnings 59 104 60 677 Profit (loss) for the period -2 493 -1 934 ----------------------- Total equity attributable to equity holders of the 79 825 81 797 parent Non-controlling interest 1 799 1 635 TOTAL EQUITY 81 624 83 432 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 143 984 130 323











Consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income in thousands of euros 2016 12M 2015 2016 Q4 2015 12M Q4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating income Revenue 20 652 18 322 4 475 5 411 Cost of goods sold -14 598 -13 874 -3 051 -4 290 ----------------------------------- Gross profit 6 054 4 448 1 424 1 121 Marketing expenses -518 -466 -175 -52 Administrative expenses -5 396 -5 250 -1 543 -1 495 Other income 1 437 3 353 1 237 3 149 Other expenses -216 -661 -145 -393 ----------------------------------- Operating profit/ loss 1 361 1 424 798 2 330 Financial income 13 13 8 2 Financial expense -3 512 -2 606 -792 -684 ----------------------------------- Loss before income tax -2 138 -1 169 14 1 648 Income tax -467 -841 -249 -825 ----------------------------------- Net loss for the period -2 605 -2 010 -235 823 Other comprehensive income, net of income tax Items that may be classified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange differences on translating foreign 0 143 0 143 operations* Items that will not be classified subsequently to profit or loss Net change in properties revaluation reserve 0 73 0 73 ----------------------------------- Total comprehensive income for the year -2 605 -1 794 -235 1 039 Equity holders of the parent -2 315 -2 935 802 -1 232 Non-controlling interest -55 102 -23 -21 Earnings per share (EUR) -0,04 -0,05 0,01 -0,02 Diluted earnings per share (EUR) -0,04 -0,05 0,01 -0,02







*Due to Lithuania entering into Eurozone on 01.01.2015, the Company has considered currency exchange differences realised and accordingly written off currency exchange differences in amount 143 thousand euros at the end of 2015.











Consolidated interim statements of cash flows in thousands of euros 2016 12M 2015 12M 2016 Q4 2015 Q4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the year -2 605 -2 010 -235 823 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortisation of 695 693 166 189 non-current assets Change in fair value of investment 140 -44 140 -44 property Gain from sale of non-current assets -4 0 -4 0 Change in fair value of investment -1 181 -3 041 -1 181 -3 247 property Finance income and costs 3 499 2 593 784 682 Other non-monetary changes (net amounts) 551 645 602 416 Changes in working capital: Trade receivables and prepayments -2 862 957 -2 999 -427 Inventories -1 707 2 097 -4 329 160 Liabilities and prepayments 4 185 1 330 5 102 2 692 Provisions -64 278 -74 -68 ------------------------------------ Net cash from operating activities 647 3 498 -2 028 1 176 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment -1 206 -55 -520 -5 Payments for intangible assets -2 -13 -1 0 Payments for investment property -8 552 -1 306 -2 893 -1 100 Proceeds from sales of non-current assets 7 0 7 0 Payments for shares of subsidiaries -911 0 -550 0 Interests received 13 6 9 2 ------------------------------------ Net cash from investing activities -10 651 -1 368 -4 309 -1 103 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from increase of share capital 0 214 0 214 Proceeds from changes in non-controlling 1 187 153 0 153 interests Proceeds from issue of bonds 12 637 7 652 0 0 Redemption of convertible bonds -122 -62 -110 0 Redemption of non-convertible bonds -1 000 0 -1 000 0 Proceeds from borrowings 2 961 3 673 936 865 Repayment of borrowings -3 310 -6 794 -556 -2 575 Interests paid -3 359 -2 455 -1 126 -582 ------------------------------------ Net cash from financing activities 8 994 2 381 -1 495 -1 925 Net change in cash and cash equivalents -1 010 4 511 -7 832 -1 852 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning 6 392 1 881 13 214 8 244 of the period Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the 5 382 6 392 5 382 6 392 period







