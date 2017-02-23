

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending the previous session slightly higher, treasuries saw some further upside during trading on Thursday.



Bond prices saw initial strength and remained in positive territory throughout the session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 3 basis points to 2.388 percent.



Treasuries saw continued strength in afternoon trading following the release of the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $28 billion worth of seven-year notes, which attracted average demand.



The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.197 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49, while the ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.53.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



Today's seven-year note auction came after the Treasury sold $26 billion worth of two-year notes on Tuesday and $34 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday.



Earlier in the day, the Labor Department released a report showing a modest increase in initial jobless claims in the week ended February 18th.



The report said initial jobless claims rose to 244,000, an increase of 6,000 from the previous week's revised level of 238,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 241,000 from the 239,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Trading on Friday may be impacted by reaction to a pair of economic reports on new home sales and consumer sentiment.



