Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2017) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the agenda for the March 9 meeting of its Investor Advisory Committee. The meeting will commence at 9:30 a.m. in the Multipurpose Room at SEC headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. and is open to the public. The meeting will be webcast live and archived on the committee's website for later viewing.

The committee will hold two panel discussions, one on research into investor behavior and financial capability and another on unequal voting rights of common shares.

The committee welcomes new member Jerome H. Solomon, a fixed-income portfolio manager at Capital Group. Members of the committee represent a wide variety of investor interests, including those of individual and institutional investors, senior citizens, and state securities commissions. For a full list of committee members, see the committee's webpage.

The Investor Advisory Committee was established under Section 911 of the Dodd-Frank Act to advise the SEC on regulatory priorities, the regulation of securities products, trading strategies, fee structures, the effectiveness of disclosure, and on initiatives to protect investor interests and to promote investor confidence and the integrity of the securities marketplace. The Dodd-Frank Act authorizes the committee to submit findings and recommendations to the Commission.