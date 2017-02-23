Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2017) - Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS) (OTCQB: LDSYF) (FSE: LD6) (WKN: A14XHT) ("LDS" or the "Company") announced today that, due to strong interest in the Company's previously announced brokered private placement of up to 20,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit for total gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000 (the "Offering"), led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Agent"), the Company has elected to increase the size of the Offering by an additional 4,000,000 Units, for total gross proceeds of up to $12,000,000. As previously announced, the Agent will have an over-allotment option for up to 15% of the Offering. Completion of the Offering remains conditional upon the Agent completing its due diligence investigations to its satisfaction and the satisfaction of certain other conditions.

As previously disclosed, each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share (a "Warrant Share") for a period of one year from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.75 per Warrant Share. The Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants if the Company's daily volume weighted average share price on the Canadian Stock Exchange (or such other stock exchange the Company may be trading on) is equal to or greater than $1.50 for 10 consecutive trading days. Net proceeds from the Offering will be used primarily towards the Company's strategic growth initiatives including its planned facility expansion, and for general working capital purposes. There is no assurance that the Offering will be completed as proposed, or at all.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to smoking but also a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of the product. From seed to sale the ingredients are tested for quality and composition throughout the formulation and production processes, resulting in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward- looking information.

