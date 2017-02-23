TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- Belo Sun Mining Corp. ("Belo Sun" or the "Company") (TSX: BSX) is pleased to advise that it has placed an order for the Semi Autogenous Grinding (SAG) mill through FLSmidth for the Volta Grande Gold Project (the "Project") processing facility, located in Brazil. The SAG mill purchase represents the first significant equipment purchase for the Project.

Ian Pritchard, Chief Operating Officer of Belo Sun, stated, "The purchase of the SAG mill marks an important milestone as we prepare for the construction of the Volta Grande Mine. The delivery of the SAG mill is expected in early 2018, which meets our planned construction schedule. In parallel, we are actively recruiting and building strong construction, management and mining teams with extensive experience building and operating mines in Brazil, many of whom we have worked with in the past."

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based mining company with a portfolio of gold-focused properties in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on the development of its 100%-owned flagship Volta Grande project. Belo Sun trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BSX". For more information, please visit www.belosun.com or contact Investor Relations at +1 (416) 309-2137.

