

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - Mercadolibre Inc. (MELI) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $51.35 million, or $1.16 per share. This was higher than $38.96 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 41.8% to $256.27 million. This was up from $180.73 million last year.



Mercadolibre Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $51.35 Mln. vs. $38.96 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.16 vs. $0.88 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q4): $256.27 Mln vs. $180.73 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 41.8%



