

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $16.08 million, or $0.74 per share. This was higher than $12.24 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 80.2% to $38.19 million. This was up from $21.19 million last year.



Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings at a glance:



