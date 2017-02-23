10 Year Haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) Forecasts in 14 Major Markets 2016-2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) is an extremely rare haematological disorder. It occurs when there is an uncontrollable proliferation of hyper-activated macrophages and T-lymphocytes. The hyper-activated macrophages engulf haematopoietic cells resulting in a deregulated immune system, which in turn attacks various tissues in the body. The weakened body becomes susceptible to infection.



This report provides the current incident population for Haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis across 14 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Netherlands, Brazil and Japan) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current incidence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.



Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of HLH have been quantified and presented alongside the overall incidence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.



Main symptoms and co-morbidities for HLH include:



- Autoimmune conditions

- Leukaemia

- Lymphomas

- HSCT

- Infection (especially with EBV)

- Diabetes

- Obesity

- COPD

- Heart Failure



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Cause of the Disease



3. Risk Factors & Prevention



4. Diagnosis of the Disease



5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity



6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course



7. Key comorbid conditions/Features associated with the disease



8. Methodology for quantification of patient numbers



9. Top-line prevalence for HLH



10. Features of HLH patients

10.1 Classification of HLH

10.2 Aetiology of Secondary HLH



11. Symptoms of HLH

11.1 Symptoms of Primary HLH

11.2 Symptoms of Secondary HLH



12. Abbreviations used in the report



13. Patient-Based Offering



14. Online Pricing Data and Platforms



15. References



15. Appendix



