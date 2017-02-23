TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSX: PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.0713 per share for February 2017.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2017, and will be paid on March 15, 2017.

For tax purposes, the 2017 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

The Company also announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 will be issued after markets close on Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

The Company invites analysts and portfolio managers to participate in a conference call with Paul Goddard, Chief Executive Officer and Curt Feltner, Chief Financial Officer. The call will take place on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. Shareholders and media are invited to listen to the call.

Details of the Conference Call:

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2017 Time: 9:00 a.m. ET Call-in number: 416-340-2218 / 866-223-7781 Recording call in number: 905-694-9451 / 800-408-3053 Available until midnight, March 23, 2017 Passcode: 5670867

Contacts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Christine D'Sylva

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

(416) 967-1010 x393

cdsylva@pizzapizza.ca

www.pizzapizza.ca / www.pizza73.com / www.sedar.com



